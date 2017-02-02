From the desk of Del. Webert: Reporting from the General Assembly

Del. Michael Webert

Moving into the 3rd week of session, the Capital has seen record numbers of visitors. Daily attendance by the public has consistently been over 4,500 people a day. I’m enjoying meeting with so many who are being active in the political process.

Subcommittees and full committees began the process of moving policy proposals through the General Assembly, and I am pleased to inform you that several of the measures that I introduced have advanced forward to the full Committee and the House Floor. While the remainder of my legislative initiatives has not been discussed in subcommittee, I would like to update you on six of my bills that have moved forward:

Bills:

-HB 1596: Prevents state agencies from requiring contractors, or subcontractors who are engaged in business with the state to provide compensation beyond what state or federal law dictates. Government mandated agreements disproportionately burden small businesses with high costs that they aren’t able to absorb. Thereby unfairly discouraging many qualified small businesses from bidding on projects being paid for with their tax dollars. HB 1596 has passed the House and been referred to the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology.

-HB 1565: This bill authorizes localities to create green development zones that provide certain tax incentives and regulatory flexibility for up to 10 years to a business operating in an energy-efficient building or to a business that creates products used to reduce the negative impact on the environment. HB 1565 passed the House and has been sent to the Senate.

-HB 1564: This bill seeks to reduce overall regulatory requirements by 35 percent. Agencies will be required to establish a baseline for their regulatory requirements. Once that baseline is set, agencies will be required to repeal two regulatory requirements for every new regulatory requirement, they introduce. Once the overall regulatory requirements have been reduced by 35 percent, agencies will then be required to implement a one-for- one policy – for every new regulation the agency seeks to implement, they must eliminate an existing regulation. HB 1564 was recommended for reporting by General Laws Subcommittee #4.

-HB 1566: This bill establishes a statewide policy for the regulation of professions and occupations specifying criteria for government regulation with the objective of increasing opportunities, promoting competition, encouraging innovation, protecting consumers, and complying with applicable federal antitrust laws. HB 1566 was referred to the Committee on Appropriations.

-HB 1597: This bill requires any locality establishing a stormwater management utility to waive charges for a person whose approved stormwater management plan indicates that the stormwater produced by his property is retained and treated on site. HB 1597 was recommended for reporting by Counties, Cities and Towns Subcommittee #2.

-HB 1991: This bill repeals a provision that caps the sum of basic aid payments and supplemental basic aid payments received by certain eligible school divisions at a certain historical level of basic aid payments received by the relevant locality. HB 1991 was recommended for reporting by the Education Subcommittee on Education Innovation.

Budget Amendments:

I was proud to present a level funding Budget Amendment for agriculture best management practices cost-share and technical assistance. As a farmer myself and someone representing farmers, I know first-hand that farmers want to implement conservation practices, but their economic situation prevents their ability to implement many of these practices. The funding for these practices is a combination of farmers’ share in conjunction with either state or federal funds. These farmers can’t survive under any additional mandatory regulation permitting system that might be required if we don’t achieve these goals.

As always, I would love to hear your thoughts on the legislative matters before the General Assembly. Please feel free to share your opinion by contacting my office at (804) 698-1018 or DelMWebert@house.virginia.gov.