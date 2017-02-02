Culpeper Currents: Culpeper County divided again

In 1793 Madison County was created from the southwestern part of Culpeper County. At the time, there was also interest in a separate county being formed from the northern area of Culpeper. This interest would continue to grow over the next 40 years.

Finally in 1832 the push for another new county began to take shape. The Virginia General Assembly received the following petition:

The undersigned petitioners, residents and voters of the County of Culpepper, beg leave to represent to your honourable body, that they are exposed to great inconvenience from the great size, the geographical extent, and overgrown population of the County of Culpepper as well as from the peculiarly inconvenient location of the seat of Justice of the said county. A reference to the map of the County and census will show that a population of perhaps half the whole county are cut off from the Court House by two Rivers frequently impassable and often difficult to cross. A large majority of this population have to travel more than twenty miles to court, a considerable portion more than thirty miles over a mountainous country, and over roads that are and probably will remain in all time to come, as bad perhaps as any in the commonwealth.

Your petitioners therefore earnestly request that a law may be passed establishing a new county out of the Northern and North Eastern parts of the County of Culpeper. They would respectfully suggest that a line commencing in the immediate vicinity of the Slate Mills situated near the Madison and Culpepper line and running across the County of Culpepper to some point (say the mills of Daniel Ward Esqr.) on the Fauquier and Culpepper line would cut off the county of convenient and compact form and sufficient size, and would in no way interfere with the convenience of their fellow citizens in the old County.

There was some opposition from those who didn’t want Culpeper broken up again. Opponents of the new county worried mostly about lost tax revenue for Culpeper County. They noted that residents of a new county would still need to use the roads to the Fredericksburg markets that Culpeper had to maintain. Another concern involved jury trials; it was felt that a smaller population in Culpeper would be a detriment to finding impartial jurors.

In the end, the argument of the inconvenient travel faced by a large portion of residents just to conduct ordinary business became the convincing factor.

The new county became a reality on February 8, 1833. Named for the Rappahannock River, the General Assembly established the boundaries as: Beginning at the corner of Madison and Culpeper counties upon the top of the Blue Ridge of mountains, and running thence with the line of said counties to the point where it is intersected by the Hugh’s River, above the junction of Hugh’s and Hazel rivers; thence with Hugh’s river to the junction of the aforesaid rivers: thence to a bend in the river near a point called the Giant’s Castle; thence to Horner’s Mill upon the Fauquier and Culpeper line; thence with said line to the corner of the aforesaid counties upon the top of the Blue Ridge; thence with said mountains to the beginning, shall form one distinct and new county, and be called and known by the name of Rappahannock County.

To note: the 1840 U.S. Census showed Culpeper County with a population of 11,393, Rappahannock County with a population of 9,257, and Madison County with a population of 8,107.

Julie Bushong is the historian at the Culpeper County Library.