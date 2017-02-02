Brandy Station Annual Fireman’s Parade and Fair cancelled

Word spread quickly Friday when an announcement appeared on the Facebook site for the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department that their Annual Fireman’s Parade, Car Show and Lawn and Tractor Pull has been cancelled for this summer.

“Unfortunately, due to various reasons, the Board recommended and the membership voted that it was in the best interests of the Department to cancel this year’s event,” was part of their release.

Comments have ranged from disappointment to understanding acknowledging the fine work that is done by not only this fire department but others throughout the county. They are all volunteers.

When reached for comment, BSVFD President Rick Lane said that their members had voted to cancel the event at their Jan. 17 meeting.

“The vendor that we have been using for the past 15 years retired and we were not able to find another vendor to fill the specific dates at the end of July,” said Lane, “when the event is usually held.”

Lane said that he has also been monitoring the many comments that have appeared on social media and hopes to quell any notions that any kind of conspiracy is afoot about its cancellation.

Jeff Bailey, who has been involved in the marketing of this annual event, said that a prior vote in December would have utilized another vendor but on dates in August rather than the end of July.

“I can tell you that I am not very happy about it and in my opinion, the community is the one that ultimately loses out by not having our annual fundraising fair,” said Bailey.

Lane was against an August timeframe.

“Culpeper County Public Schools start earlier,” said Lane who felt this would be a real conflict trying to hold this event when school was back in session. “Some members thought it wouldn’t be a problem, but I felt it wouldn’t be setting us up for success.”

Lane acknowledged that the decision wasn’t easy.

“This was a tough choice,” said Lane. “We try to steer things in the right direction and do what is best..there is a tremendous amount of work that goes into preparing for this event.”

Similar to the annual AirFest which has been spoiled by inclement weather the past two years, Lane expressed frustration when their fair has been faced with weather challenges that have dampened not only the ground but spirits and schedules.

The release also thanked the community for their continued support and sought patience as the leadership looked to the planning of future events.

The popular spaghetti dinner will take place in February as well as the chicken dinner in May.

The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department was founded in 1951 and is all volunteer. Visit their website at www.bsvfd.com