SCHOOL NEWS: School board seeks input

The Culpeper County School Board has scheduled a “TAB Time” for the FY’18 budget year for Monday, January 30th at 6 p.m. at the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, Culpeper, VA. TAB stands for “Talk about Budget,” when the School Board invites all members of the public to come to an informal session and share ideas or concerns about education needs and the school budget for school year 2017-18. The School Board believes strongly that community input is vital to the budget process. All concerned Culpeper County citizens are encouraged to attend the January 30th “TAB Time.”

Mountain Vista

Applications for Mountain Vista Governor’s School for the 2017-18 school year are now available. All applications are due to your counselor no later than March 1, 2017, with certain portions due on earlier dates. Visit www.culpeperschools.org for links to applications and required teacher recommendation forms.

Preschool and kindergarten registration

Children who turn five (5) on or before September 30, 2017, are eligible to attend kindergarten.

Parents may also complete the preschool application paperwork at their student’s school on Kindergarten Registration day. Preschool children do not have to be present to complete preschool applications as a separate appointment will be made for testing. Children who turn four (4) on or before September 30, 2017, and meet Title I or VPI income requirements are eligible to attend preschool. Preschool programs are dependent upon federal, state and local funding.

Kindergarten registrations times:

March 2: Sycamore Park 1-6 p.m. 825-8847

March 7: A.G. Richardson A-L 9-11 a.m. 825-0616

March 7: A.G. Richardson M-Z 12-2 p.m. 825-0616

March 10: Farmington 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 825-0713

March 13: Yowell 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 825-9484

March 16: Emerald Hill A-L 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. 937-7361

March 16: Emerald Hill M-Z 12 – 3 p.m. 937-7361

March 23: Pearl Sample 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 825-5448

What to bring to kindergarten registration

Remember to bring: your child who will attend kindergarten; your child’s birth certificate; your child’s immunization record; custody papers, if applicable; and proof of residency. Contact your family physician now to set up a date for your child’s physical.