IN BRIEF: Cardiology clinic space opens

In summer 2016, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center began renovations to enhance the lobby of the hospital and provide additional cardiology clinic space. The cardiology clinic space opened Jan. 23.

“We are glad to now offer additional cardiology access through our partnership with UVA Health System,” said Greg Napps, CEO, Culpeper Medical Center. “We have known for some time that there is a local need for cardiology services and the new suite will allow us to better serve our community and our patients.”

The 6,000 square foot newly renovated clinic space includes seven exam rooms and four diagnostic rooms for echocardiography, exercise stress tests, nuclear stress tests and vascular ultrasound. The clinic is staffed by two board-certified and fellowship-trained cardiologists – Dr. Kwame Akosah and Dr. J. Cullen Hardy.

“I am excited to see patients in our new clinic and to work alongside a dedicated team that cares for patients with a variety of cardiovascular conditions – from coronary artery disease to heart failure,” Akosah said. “And because of our unique relationship with UVA Health System, we are able to offer the same level of care provided at an academic medical center right here in the Culpeper community.”

To make an appointment with Culpeper Medical Center cardiology services, call 540-829-4400.

Madison Inn Restaurant gets new chef

Executive Chef Tony Bonanno is back. The one-time Charlottesville, Northern Exposure Executive Chef and Fresh Market Gourmet Meat-Cutter is back in the Restaurant Biz!

Starting Feb. 1, Executive Chef Tony will be the new owner of the Madison Inn Restaurant /dba as “The Bonanno’s” Madison Inn Restaurant on 217 N. Main Street, Madison, VA. Longtime Charlottesville locals may remember the native Italian/Sicilian Chef Tony Bonanno and his savory authentic Italian and Continental infusion cuisine. He will now share his culinary creativity with Madison locals. For reservations please call: (540) 948.5095.

CCHS plans Class of 1982 reunion

Looking for lots of classmates! Culpeper County High School class of 1982 will celebrate their 35 year class reunion on Oct. 7, 2017 from 6-11:30 p.m. at Reva Fire Hall. If you are a classmate or know one, please pass information to them. Dress is casual. Full dinner served. Music provided. Hope to see lots of classmates. $40 per person. Make check payable to Donna Yowell Hill and send to P.O. Box 403, Culpeper, VA. 22701. Questions, contact Tammy at 540-347-3952 or kassha64@hotmail.com

CT_2017_1-26_Narmada wine

Narmada Winery earns “Best in Class”

Narmada Winery Yash-Vir 2014, a red bordeaux-blend, was named Best of Class at the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Over 7,000 entries from 28 states were judged, making this the largest competition for American wines in the world. According to the organizers, the Best of Class award “provides consumers with an easy reference guide to delicious and affordable wines based on insights from industry specialists.”

Narmada Yash-Vir 2014 will also make its debut in Wine Enthusiast Magazine in April, with a review and rating of 90 points. This is the first time a Narmada wine will appear in a national publication. Wine Enthusiast Magazine was founded in 1988 and delivers wine, spirits and beer reviews as well as wine news, features, travel, recipes and more in both print and online formats.

Narmada Yash-Vir 2014 is made with the classic Bordeaux grapes: Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc. It is a compelling wine, rich mahogany in color with evocative aromas of black fruits and cedar. On the palate, deep black cherry and cassis notes are etched with nuances of sage and bayleaf. Medium tannin and vibrant acidity contribute to the lingering, well-structured finish.

Washington selected as Top 40 Under 40

The American Society of Legal Advocates is pleased to announce that Marie E. Washington again has been selected as a Top 40 Under 40 Family Lawyer in Virginia, and has accepted membership in the organization for 2017.

The American Society of Legal Advocates (“ASLA”) is an invitation-only, nationwide organization of elite lawyers, drawing its membership from practicing attorneys who combine stellar legal credentials with a proven commitment to community engagement and the highest professional standards. ASLA selects less than 1.5 percent of all licensed lawyers nationwide, featuring no more than 100 lawyers per state – and 40 lawyers under the age of 40 – in each area of practice or specialty, with specialties varying per state depending on the number of practicing lawyers.

A native of Fauquier County, Ms. Washington has practiced law since 2003. She is an active member of the Virginia State Bar, the Virginia Women Attorneys Association, Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Northern Virginia Black Attorneys Association, and the Fauquier and Prince William County Bar Associations. She currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Litigation Section of the Virginia State Bar. Marie attended The College of William and Mary, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and minor in government, and went on to receive her Juris Doctorate in 2003 from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.

Deadline to file your Virginia tax returns is May 1

The Virginia Department of Taxation individual income tax filing season started Monday, Jan. 23. The deadline to file 2016 Virginia tax returns is Monday, May 1.

“Timely and accurate processing of every return is a priority for the department. As refund fraud schemes grow more elaborate, we may need to take extra time to review returns. This means it will take longer to issue refunds to some taxpayers than it has in the past,” said Tax Commissioner Craig Burns. “To prevent refund fraud, we’re enlisting the help of tax professionals, employers, payroll providers, and taxpayers.”

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit Refund Fraud Prevention on the department’s website to find out how to protect themselves from refund fraud, steps to take if they think they are victims of identity theft, and how to reduce chances that their tax returns are stopped for review.

Tips for the filing season:

File electronically: It’s the most efficient way to get your refund. On average, taxpayers who file their returns electronically and request their refunds by direct deposit receive their refunds sooner than those who file on paper or request refunds by check. Many Virginians may be eligible to file their state tax returns electronically for free using VA FreeFile or Free Fillable Forms. To make the filing process go more smoothly, taxpayers should have W-2s and other year-end statements before preparing their returns. The department offers online access to Form 1099G/1099INT for taxpayers who need to know the amount of the Virginia tax refund they received in 2016.

Choose direct deposit for refunds: Be sure to verify current banking information on tax returns to ensure accurate processing. Taxpayers may choose to receive refunds by check, but it will take longer to get their refunds.

Check refund status online or by phone: Use the online tool or call 804.367.2486. Both options are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Taxpayers will need their Social Security number, tax year, and the amount of the expected refund. Visit the department’s website at www.tax.virginia.gov for more information about Virginia tax laws.

REC Youth Tour applications accepted

Picture this: a free trip to Washington D.C., meeting over 1,000 other students, a tour of Capitol Hill, meeting a congressional representative, and so much more! All of this is available through Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s (REC) Youth Tour Program and open to high school students in REC’s service territory.

Applications for REC’s Youth Tour are due March 6, 2017. Completed applications can be dropped off at any REC office, faxed, emailed, or postmarked by the deadline. To learn more and access the application, visit www.myrec.coop/youthtour or contact Brian Wolfe, REC’s public relations specialist, at 1-800-552-3904, ext. 5914 or community@myrec.coop.

The program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to not only learn more about the governing process, but also learn more about issues directly impacting their communities. It’s also a great opportunity to raise questions or concerns with a representative. Don’t just take our word for it! To get a virtual look at Youth Tour and learn more from former participants, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIlOVV1LIbw.