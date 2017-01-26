From the desk of Del. Freitas: Two of Delegate Freitas’ Bills sent to Full Committee

Del. Nick Freitas

The 2017 Session of the Virginia General Assembly wraps up its third week, and two of Delegate Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) bills have been sent to full Committee, HB 1770 and HB 2025.

HB 1770, Delegate Freitas’ “CTE Bill,” will help give local school districts the ability to waive certain requirements to allow potential teachers with industry recognized career and technical education credentials to teach a CTE course. This bill will ultimately give students more access to quality career and technical education. This past week, HB 1770 passed through the Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee and will now be sent to the full House Committee on Education.

Another of Delegate Freitas’ bills, HB 2025, which states that religious institutions will not be punished by the state government for standing by their beliefs, has passed through Subcommittee #4 and will now be sent to the House Committee on General Laws.

A third bill, HB 2027, which would have significantly reduced the financial burden on families wishing to adopt a child in the Commonwealth of Virginia, was tabled with a letter recommending the Commission on Youth work with Delegate Freitas to improve the functionality of HB 2027.

“I am excited to continue working to improve the quality of life for our young Virginians currently in foster care, and I look forward to finding new and creative means to connect these children with a loving family,” Freitas stated.

HJ 748, celebrating the life of John Joseph Quinn, was also sent to the House floor this week. J.J. Quinn, an avid aviator and flying instructor who gave back much to the Culpeper Community over the years, lost his life in May 2016. Delegate Freitas is proud to have the support of Delegate Michael Webert and Senator Bryce Reeves in co-patroning this resolution honoring all that J.J. Quinn has done for Culpeper County.