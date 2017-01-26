ACCOLADES: Students from Culpeper area honored by institutes of higher learning

James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the president’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Edwin Cutright of Reva who is majoring in computer science and is scheduled to graduate in 2020.

Elizabeth LaRosa of Culpeper who is majoring in health sciences and is scheduled to graduate in 2017.

Jillian Wright of Rixeyville who is majoring in media arts and design and is scheduled to graduate in 2018.

Mackenzie Nicole Ross of Jeffersonton who is majoring in health sciences and is scheduled to graduate in 2017.

Kursten Anderson, of Brandy Station, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in marine science during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17, 2016, at Coastal Carolina University.

Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) students who achieved a GPA of 4.0 or higher earned a place on the President’s List for the first quarter of the 2016-17 school year. The following local students achieved this honor:

Ryan Latham of Amissville, the son of Stephen and Dawn Latham of Amissville, VA. Ryan is a junior at R-MA.

Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston, the son of Melanie Kopjanski of Boston, VA. Ben is a freshman at R-MA.