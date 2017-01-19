VDOT: Portion of Old Rixeyville Road to close for two months

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed a portion of Old Rixeyville Road between Route 229 (North Main Street) and Grandview Avenue in the town of Culpeper Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The closure will allow VDOT contractor Fielder’s Choice Enterprises Inc. of Charlottesville to reconstruct the intersection of Old Rixeyville Road and Route 229 as part of the Route 229 widening project. Based on weather and progress of work, the new intersection, which will align with Grandview Avenue to the east, is expected to open in mid-March.

During the closure, southbound motorists will use Route 229 south to Colonel Jameson Boulevard to reach Old Rixeyville Road, and northbound motorists will reverse the detour. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.

VDOT asks motorists to use caution in the work zone and to expect minor congestion, especially during commuting hours and at school drop-off and pickup times. Message boards will be in place to notify drivers of the new traffic pattern.

With this project, VDOT, in conjunction with the Town of Culpeper, is improving a 0.8-mile section of Route 229 to a four-lane highway. Work is performed by Fielder’s Choice Enterprises, Inc. of Charlottesville under a $6.7 million contract and is anticipated to finish in August.

Reminder on Route 229 (North Main Street)

Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Reminder on Route 3 (Germanna Highway)

Roadway widening to four lanes. Traffic will be shifted to use the newly constructed westbound lanes between Route 600 west (York Road) and Route 600 east; expect brief traffic stops. Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion May 4.

Reminder on Route 29 (James Madison Highway)

Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.