Sweet Side: Let’s look at the marriage of chocolate and love

Meg Ast

Who’s responsible for the pairing of chocolate to Valentine’s Day? Maybe the ladies of the 1930s/1940s movies who used chocolate as the go-to means of seduction. In the movie Dinner at Eight with Jean Harlow, she is draped with satin and sequins lounging in bed with a heart shaped pillow suggestively nibbling her way through a box of chocolates.

Chocolate has a history as a love food. Passion for chocolate began in Mesoamerican history as a highly-prized luxury among the Aztec and Mayan upper classes. Roasted cocoa beans were mixed with honey, cornmeal, vanilla and chilies and made into a hot drink still enjoyed today in different forms. Our culture removed the honey, cornmeal, vanilla and chili and instead added milk and marshmallows.

In the early 1600s, the use of chocolate spread throughout Europe. In London, chocolate houses became more popular than coffee houses as social gathering spots. During the 1600s, a chocolate house in London advertised their hot chocolate drink as “a West Indian drink which cures and preserves the body from many diseases.”

When chocolate first appeared in France, brought by Spanish conquistadors, it was only for the nobility and upper bourgeoisie. The kings and queens of France, from Louis XIII to Marie-Antoinette, enjoyed the hot drink which was all the rage at the Court of Versailles. Recognized for its many fortifying, aphrodisiac or energetic qualities the consumption of chocolate increased over the centuries before becoming more accessible to the people during the industrial revolution.

Chocolate was introduced into France in 1615, at the wedding of Louis XII and Anna of Austria in Bayonne. At Versailles, the delicacy became a culinary habit in all its forms under Louis XIV who popularized its consumption at the Court.

Louis XV was considered the greatest lover of the cocoa-based drink. Occasionally, the King himself would prepare his own beverage in the kitchens of his Private Apartments. Louis XV’s recipe has travelled down through the ages:

“Place the same quantity of chocolate bars and glasses of water in a coffee maker and boil gently; when you are ready to serve, place one egg yolk for four servings and stir over a gentle heat but do not boil. If prepared the night before, those who drink it every day leave a leaven for the one they make the next day; instead of an egg yolk you may use a whisked egg white after having removed the first mousse, mix it with some of the chocolate from the coffee maker then pour back into the coffee maker and finish the preparation as with the egg yolk.”

Louis XV’s favorites, including Madame du Barry, couldn’t resist the exotic cocktail either, valued particularly for its qualities as an aphrodisiac. At the same time, the first machines designed to manufacture chocolate were created and several specialized workshops were established in Paris.

In 1770, when Marie-Antoinette married Louis XVI, she arrived at the Court of Versailles with her own chocolate maker, who was given the very official title of “Chocolate Maker to the Queen.” The chocolate maker invented new recipes and mixed the chocolate with orange blossom and sweet almonds.

Maybe you own relationship is a mix of love and chocolate. Do not be afraid to show your inner Valentine.