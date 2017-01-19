Memory Café debuts in Culpeper

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering the area’s first-ever Memory Café program in Culpeper to help ease stigma and reduce feelings of isolation that those with dementia and their caregivers often feel.

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia can be very difficult for individuals and their loved ones. An unfortunate stigma associated with dementia can mean social isolation for the person living with a diagnosis, their family, and their caregivers. Additionally, many families express great frustration with the lack of meaningful, engaging activities available to them in the community, especially while the person diagnosed is in the early and early-middle stages, not yet ready for secure and structured adult day programming.

“Memory Café is designed to meet the needs of both individuals with early-stage dementia and their family caregivers. Individuals should be diagnosed with early stage symptoms of Alzheimer’s, or related dementias, including Mild Cognitive Impairment, and interested in social interaction,” said Sue Friedman, President & CEO. “The hour monthly program empowers individuals through a sense of connectedness and community. At each meeting, program participants can enjoy cognitively stimulating activities and a chance to mingle.”

Memory Café offers free activities and presentations from trained professionals and volunteers at the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter. The program begins in Culpeper on Wednesday, Feb. 8th at Country Cookin’ in the Southgate Shopping Center and continues every second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are free and individuals may come and go as their time allow.

The goal of Memory Café is to provide:

• A safe and supportive environment to engage in cognitively stimulating activities;

• Friendship and an opportunity to socialize with others who can understand and normalize the dementia experience;

• A chance for caregivers and persons with dementia to engage in fun, meaningful interaction.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Jessica Nolan at the Alzheimer’s Association, (434) 973-6122 ext.123 or email jemiller@alz.org.