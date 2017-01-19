Look for traveling exhibits starting in February

George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, Inc. wishes to announce the showing in February of its second exhibit about the African American men, born in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties, who enlisted and fought on the side of the Union in the Civil War. Using both narratives and artifacts, we will present some links between the Civil War and the overriding question of “What does one do with his/her freedom?”

From mustering out of the Civil War in 1866 through some of their descendents in 2016, we examine how these enlistees began their new lives with new goals for themselves and their families in the Piedmont region .

These exhibits will be traveling through the four counties of Culpeper,Rappahannock, Madison and Orange. We will begin Feb. 1 at the Culpeper County Library, Feb. 11-12 in Rappahannock at the Scrabble Senior Center, in Orange at the African American Historical Society on Feb. 18-19 and the last weekend at the Madison County Library. Keep an eye out for exact dates or any changes.

Our first exhibit, “They came to Teach,” was shown at our annual banquet in November. Those first teachers, right after World War II, were instrumental in starting GWCRHS and showing others what could be accomplished with education and hard work. Of those first teachers, there were five who were only there for one year. However when you check why they left, we find most moved on to further their education. Back in those days, for African Americans in the Piedmont region, continuing their educations meant they would have to leave the region.

Our third exhibit will be in May on “The Context and Effect of Brown vs. Board of Education:” Carver from 1954 -1958. For the anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision, our exhibit examines Carver’s reaction to the times in which students, faculty, and administrators lived. The Separate but Equal era then led to massive resistance and in 1959 was ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Full integration was not until 1968 in the Piedmont region

GWCRHSAA,Inc. wishes to thank the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors for their support, George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center and their assistance with the Ohrstrom grant, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation with the Richard Lykes grant and our researcher Terry Miller of Whisper Meadow Press for her research and in-kind services to the project. The group also plans an oral history project in the near future, with more traveling exhibits until the planned opening of our museum in 2018 on the 70th anniversary of Carver High School’s opening.

Charles Jameson

Chairman

GWCRHSAA, Inc.