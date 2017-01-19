In Brief, January 19, 2017

Rappahannock News welcomes new editor

The Rappahannock News, sister paper to the Culpeper Times, has a new editor. John McCaslin, who succeeds Roger Piantadosi, started last week.

“Roger, a great editor and person, will remain associated with our little enterprise on Jett Street — but have time to pursue other endeavors, and maybe even work a bit less,” said Rappahannock Media LLC publisher Dennis Brack.

McCaslin, in a journalism span of 35 years, has been a member of the White House press corps, syndicated political columnist, broadcast news anchor/talk-show host, and best-selling author. In 2015, he took leave to manage Tula’s Restaurant & Bar in Little Washington, which he purchased with business partner Mark Allen, an Alexandria and Rappahannock County real estate attorney.

A native of Old Town Alexandria, McCaslin got to know Rappahannock County as a child when visiting family friends who owned an apple orchard off Mt. Marshall Road. Six years ago, he purchased a home in Woodville, where he’s done much of his writing and photography.

“I’m very excited to be back in the Fourth Estate, especially joining the wonderful writers and staff of the Rappahannock News,” he says. “In a short time, I’ve come to love and appreciate this county very much — the people and the place. Now I look forward to relaying what I see and experience to our many longtime readers.”

As for Tula’s, which has become a must stop in Rappahannock County?

“Studies have ranked journalism at or near the top of most stressful jobs. Now that I’ve bussed tables and tackled burst pipes, I know better,” John quips. “In all seriousness, when I’m not on deadline, the loyal patrons of Tula’s will be seeing plenty of me. In fact, given the restaurant and newspaper share the same alley, I’m still parking in my same space!”

You can reach McCaslin at john@rappnews.com

Library hosts local author Mark O’Connell

What goes on Inside the Minds of Criminals? Join local author, Mark O’Connell, at 6 p.m. at the Library as he talks about his two books and sheds some light on this question and others. Mark worked for the state as an Adult Probation Officer for 25 years. He will talk about his experiences in the criminal justice system. Mark tells the true and sometimes strange, stories collected over this 25-year period from those that ran afoul of the law. While one may be quick to judge those who commit crimes, sometimes only a thin line exists between those who live law-abiding lives and those who do not. Explore with Mark as he talks about why they behave the way they do, and why some people are short-term offenders while others are career criminals. Mark’s books Justice Denied ($13) and Criminal Minds ($11)will both be available for sale and autographing. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Culpeper County Library. 271 Southgate Shopping Center. Contact 540-825-8691 or visit www.cclva.org

Culpeper Flute Circle now forming

If you are interested in making the magical sounds of the Indian flute, this is your opportunity. No musical experience is necessary and you won’t need a flute at first. The plan is to meet once or twice a month to learn to play these wonderful instruments. Bob Buettgens has played flutes for 16 years and has volunteered to coordinate this group. Mellow tones of this instrument can calm the mind and heal the spirit. There will be a display of Native American Flutes. Flute Circle will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church located at 318 South West Street at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Contact Bob at 540-422-1558 or rbuettgens@gmail.com

Rappahannock Electric offers scholarships

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is now accepting applications for its 2017 LEARN (Literacy, Education, and Rural Networking) Scholarship program. To be eligible, a student must be a current high school senior and be enrolled or plan to enroll in an accredited educational or training institution. The student must also live with a parent or guardian who is a member-owner of REC (meaning they receive electric service from the Cooperative). The deadline for applying is Feb. 27. Completed applications must be submitted online, emailed to community@myrec.coop, dropped off at one of REC’s offices, or mailed and be postmarked by Feb. 27. For additional information on the LEARN Scholarship program, contact Brian Wolfe, REC’s public relations specialist, at 1-800-552-3904, ext. 5914 or community@myrec.coop.

Interested students must complete an application and write a 500-word essay. Final selection for these scholarships will be made by a committee based upon the applicant’s scholastic achievement, community involvement, recommendations, extracurricular activities and interest in community affairs. Online applications can be completed at www.myrec.coop/learn or picked up in local high school guidance departments or at any REC office. All eligible students are encouraged to apply.

Germanna students provide free dental care



Germanna Community College Dental Hygiene students will provide free care on their annual Give Kids a Smile Day to children age 17-and-under from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

They’ll provide free dental cleanings, x-rays, sealants and fluoride at the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic at 1301 Sam Perry Blvd. in Fredericksburg. No appointment is needed. Patients will be seen on a first- come, first -served basis. For more information, contact Marlana Thomas, Germanna Assistant Dental Program coordinator and instructor, at 540/423-9833 or mthomas@germanna.edu.

Learn to quilt – books for sale at library

The Friends of the Library BookStore in Culpeper is having a sale of quilting books and magazines through January. Priced to sell and outside the bookstore on tables if store is closed. Boxes are full of mass market paperback books priced at $.10. Too many books to pass up. Come and fill your shelves for winter reading. Bookstore hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friends of the Culpeper County Library. 271 Southgate Shopping Center. Contact 540-825-8691 or visit www.cclva.org