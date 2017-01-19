FROM WHERE I SIT: From 1789 to 2017: Hail to the Chief

Several weeks ago our son shared with us that his Army Reserve unit out of Fort Belvoir was going to be in the inaugural parade. Doug spent a five-year stint in the Army with a tour in Afghanistan, returned safely and now has a wife and two small children. He’ll be carrying the flag for his unit. Time away from his job. Time away from family. But, what an experience. I talked with him the other day after they had had a practice near the Pentagon.

“It’s humbling…I feel honored,” he told me, “we’ll be marching right by the President…there are many participating from all the military branches…and the Army band sounds quite impressive.”

One of our freelance contributors Marshall Conner, an Army veteran, attended Fishburne Military School. He told me that his alma mater would also be participating in the parade and he was toying with the idea of battling the crowds to support them.

If you look at the schedule of parade entries you’ll see bands and groups from across the United States.

The inauguration of our 45th President Donald J. Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence is a big deal. The transition of power, the rituals and ceremonies associated with it, are time honored and should be respected and valued. Contentious elections are nothing new. History tells us that and fortunately we’ve moved to ballots rather than bullets.

What our son also shared in addition to all of their practicing, the logistics of getting there, having their uniforms in order, and their game faces on, they’ve been cautioned that there might be protests and to prepare for jeers as well as cheering. How sad that we have come to this place in our country. I find it lamentable that for at least a day we can’t come together to honor the office irrespective of our political differences, feelings for the person taking on this position or outrage that the world is not as we would have it.

Right now, the weather for Friday is forecast to be mild but there may be some showers. I hope that it anything dampens this celebratory occasion, it’s a few sprinkles and not demonstrations of divisiveness that we seem to have fine tuned.

On Friday, Jan. 20, I would pray that we, as a nation, could celebrate a new day in America as we welcome the incoming president and vice president and wish them well as they swear to faithfully execute their respective offices and do their best to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

There are so many things that make America a bastion of democracy, a peaceful transition of power is one of them.