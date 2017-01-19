Every dollar makes a difference

Because of the generosity of our community, The Salvation Army of Culpeper and Warrenton was able to make this Christmas season more joyful for 499 people in our community this year. That included 280 children served through Angel Tree, 74 gift cards for families, 1,525 gift/clothing items and 1,479 toys provided to our less fortunate neighbors. We appreciate each person’s contribution, whether time, talent or resources. In particular, we salute:

The men and women of area service clubs, civic organizations, and businesses who served at our Christmas kettles and the organizations they represent: Culpeper 92 Lions, Lifepoint Church, Church on the Rise, Mid-day Lions Club, Rotary Club of Culpeper, Didlake, various groups – Mandy Brown Kalec

The dedicated members of The Salvation Army Advisory Council who gave their volunteer time this Christmas.

Volunteers who took Angel Tree applications, sorted food, counted toys and helped with Angel Tree gift distribution.

The thousands of contributors who gave a total of $39,416.16, so that many who might otherwise have been forgotten experienced the joy of Christmas.

With your support, we will continue Doing the Most Good for those in need throughout the year.

God Bless You!

Lieutenant Jared Martin

Corps Planting Officer

Culpeper