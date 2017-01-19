“Embracing Our Differences with Respect and Dignity”

Photos by Ian Chini

Photo by John McCaslin/Rappahannock News

Monday was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Celebrated nationwide to remember the visionary and caring Civil Rights leader of the 60s, Culpeper commemorated the event at one of its oldest churches Antioch Baptist Church. Organized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch which includes Madison and Rappahannock counties, the church, which celebrated its 157th anniversary in 2016, was packed full. Among many that attended were members of local government, the business community and law enforcement including Mayor Mike Olinger, Sheriff Scott Jenkins, Terry Yowell, Gary Deal, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Brads and Greg Napps. The Town of Culpeper Police Department command staff was also in attendance which consisted of Chief Chris Jenkins, Major Chris Settle, Captain Tim Chilton along with Lieutenant Jeff Dodson.

Rev. Sanford Reaves, Jr. of Mt. Zion Baptist Church located in Locust Grove was the honored speaker.

“If we want change, we have to do something. It will require that we all work together. It’s time to do something and we need your help to do it,” said Reaves whose message resonated as he spoke about building strong relationships, working together, and the key to change.

A student at Eastern View High School, his grandson Elijah Reaves, read excerpts from “I Have a Dream,” the speech made famous by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Members of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Men’s Choir performed a selection of music and the congregation sang “Life Every Voice and Sing.”

A rendition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was on display as folks entered the historic church. Gifted to Reaves by its artist Chandler V. Coleman, it is number 593 out of 1,000 of these sketches done by Coleman. It served as a fitting reminder of a great man whose legacy and inspiration remain as an integral fabric of our history.

Rappahannock News editor John McCaslin snapped the Culpeper County High School Show Choir and Treble Choir. They performed at the 26th Annual Rappahannock County Martin Luther King Jr. Observance which was held Sunday evening at the Little Washington Theatre.

Photo by John McCaslin/Rappahannock News