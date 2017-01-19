Culpeper Toy Chest and Clore-English Funeral Home say ‘thank you’

Dear Culpeper Community,

Culpeper Toy Chest and Clore-English Funeral Home would like to acknowledge the following individuals and businesses that made the 2016 campaign a meaningful success; a total of 2,761 toys were collected in Culpeper and distributed in Culpeper County through Culpeper Community Christmas Basket, S.A.F.E. and C.C.D.C.

For publicity provided: Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper Media Network TV, Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., Culpeper Star Exponent, Culpeper Times, Virginia Living Television and WJMA/103.1FM and 105.5 FM AM1490 and Sam-FM 94.3.

For donating a place to sort and count all the toys: Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department.

For providing the rental trucks for delivery and pick-up of all toys collected: Merchant’s Grocery, and for driving the truck and doing all the heavy lifting of all the toy boxes on collection day, Steve Baker, Bill Blaine and Doug Ray.

For donating assorted batteries for any toys collected in need of them: Merchant’s Grocery.

For giving us a huge discount on the pizza party, Little Caesar’s.

For making our new banner, signs and label design: Alex Sheehan, Black Forest Signs and KK’s Stationary.

For helping to SORT and COUNT thousands of toys: Boy Scout Troop 196, Girl Scout Troop 552, and Precious Blood’s CCD group, Steve Baker, Lea Family, Alex Sheehan and Kathy Sutphin,

For being a collection site: Aarons Sales & Lease, Battlefield Chevrolet, Battlefield Ford, Battlefield Toyota, BB & T, Big Lots, Carter Bank & Trust, Century 21, Chic FiL A, Chrysler of Culpeper, Clore-English Funeral Home, Coffeewood Correctional Center, Commonwealth Medical, Continental Teves, Country Cookin’, Country Shops, Cube Smart Self Storage, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper E-911 Dispatch Center, Culpeper Petroleum Southern States, Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper Renaissance Inc., Culpeper Tourism Board, Culpeper United Methodist Church, Family Dollar, Fantastic Sams, Frost Café’, Gary’s Ace Hardware, Gold’s Gym, H.O.P.E. Cancer Center, Hale’s Auto Service, Integrity Automotive, K & M Rentals, Lowes, Martins Grocery Store, Mountain Run Bowling Center, Oak View Bank, Partners First, Payne Pools & Spas, Piedmont Steak House, Randy’s Flowers by Endless Creations, Reigning Cats & Dogs, Rice Tire Company, Rite Aid, Virginia Community Bank, and Z’s Nu Look Salon.

As always, the support from the Culpeper community; without YOU, this project would not be a success year after year. This was our 19th year of toy collection success; REMEMBER THE NEW NAME ‘CULPEPER TOY CHEST’ NOT Toys for Tots, as Toys for Tots gets taken to NOVA distribution center, but all toys with Culpeper Toy Chest collected stayed in Culpeper, as always. Thank you and Happy New Year!

Kristen Johnson

Culpeper Toy Chest President