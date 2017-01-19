Culpeper man dies in two-vehicle crash

An 86-year-old Culpeper man died as the result of a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday.
Earn Yeargin, of Culpeper, was a driver in one of the vehicles involved in the crash at the intersection of Madison Road and Sunset Lane.
He later died at UVA-Novant Culpeper Medical Center.
A second female was also transported from the crash scene Wednesday afternoon and is being treated at UVA-Novant Culpeper Medical Center. The Culpeper Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is handling this investigation.
The investigation is on-going and active.