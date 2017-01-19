Checkout these devices at the Culpeper County Library

By Susan Keller

Just as many people want to try on clothes or shoes to make sure that they fit, many people might not know what is available or what “fits” their lifestyle when it comes to devices to help with a visual or physical limitation. This could be a new diagnosis or one that has been getting worse over the years. The Library has a sampling of different devices that can be used either here in the building or in some cases checked out to take home and test out or “try on.”

The Library offers these reading and listening devices to aid the visually and hearing impaired.

∙ LED Illuminated Magnifiers: These magnifiers provide a low distortion image over a wide range of working distances. Available for checkout. We have different magnifiers so that you can test each one out. Some are lighted, some you place on the tabletop so that you do not have to hold it, some fold up for use while travelling or maybe trying to read that pesky fine print on cans and boxes at the grocery store. These magnifiers are great for people whose vision may need just more of a boost than bifocals can provide, or for those people whose eyes need a rest from straining so much. The Library has three different magnifiers

∙ Pocket Talkers: A portable personal amplifier that helps you in difficult listening situations. Available for checkout. This nifty device can be stored in your pocket, hence the name. It is perfect for those people who might have the TV turned up a bit too loud, or who have problems separating background noise from actual conversation. Our device comes with headphones, but it will take any plugin such as earbuds, or your own headphones. It comes with two length cords: one short, one so that it can fit in your pocket or purse and be close to you. Or, one very, very long one so that you can place it near the TV and have the cord come across the room to your headphones. Essentially the little light device amplifies sound to the headphones and has an adjustable volume control so it can be a little or as loud a sound as you want.

∙MonoMouse: With a monitor or a television with a video jack (usually the yellow one) the MonoMouse can simply be plugged in, placed on some text and you can scan and enjoy reading. This would be more easily accomplished with something flat such as a paper, bill, or book. It is as small as a computer mouse and has a camera device on the bottom which you roll over your text and it projects onto the screen. The MonoMouse takes a little getting used to but those who are used to using a computer mouse will find this very easy, and they come in two magnifications.

∙ Magnisight: The Library offers a “Magnisight,” otherwise known as a video magnifier CCTV. Reading your own mail, or a label on a pill bottle, writing checks and letters, and enjoying photographs are examples of things that may be possible again with the use of a “Magnisight” CCTV. This is a larger piece of equipment which is why it must be used in the Library. It is a great help for those people with Macular Degeneration.

∙ MAX Enhanced Vision Systems: Consists of a camera system which captures and projects an image onto a TV screen. It has the capability of magnifying text on any surface, straight or curved. Available for checkout. This is similar to a MonoMouse but a little older technology.

Also available are applications for the National Library for the Blind and Visually and Physically Handicapped. Applications and information for the Virginia Department for the Blind. And our Library’s Books by Mail program for those not able to get to the Library itself. Staff will be able to help with anyone of these services. Please feel free to stop in and talk with us soon.

Most of this equipment was made available through a grant. Please contact Susan Keller, Director at the Library for more information. 540-825-8691 or at skeller@cclva.org

Susan Keller is the Executive Director at the Culpeper County Library. You may reach her at skeller@cclva.org