Say Cheese, Jan. 12, 2017

ANGIE LOVES APPLETON. Appleton Campbell has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members for the sixth year in a row. This achievement in 2016 is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier. “Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks. Angie’s List Super Service Award winners have met strict eligibility requirements, must be in good standing, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines. “When I started working for my grandfather, he always reminded me that we should treat customers the way we would like to be treated,” says Appleton Campbell President Mike Appleton (l) pictured with Vice-President Scott Wayland ®. For additional information about Appleton Campbell, please visit appletoncampbell.com.

CHAMBER CHAIRMAN. Sophie Hudson takes the reins as the chairman of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. Owner of Kash Designs, Sophie offers a full range of promotional materials to help any business. Speaking of business, the Culpeper Times produces the 2017 Chamber Guide and Business Directory. It’s coming out this month so be on the lookout for it.

GETTING A HEAD START. Culpeper’s Early Childhood Education program has gotten a boost from expanded facilities. These preschoolers are among some 300 that are enrolled in the county’s early childhood programs. Pictured (l-r) Jahzari, Wynter, Ke’erye, Keyone and Jayden.

DAILY BREAD. There’s filmmaking going on in Rappahannock but several Culpeper folks are involved like Virginia Morton, author of “Marching through Culpeper” seen here with two of her “students” playing tourists as they photo a bronze statue rendered by art designer Skip Lipman. Foti’s Restaurant was recreated for the scene as well. See page 7 for details and where to see trailers.