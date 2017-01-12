SALUTE TO VETERANS: “A Lasting Memento of the Nation’s Thanks”

The local chapter (752) of Vietnam Veterans of America met in December to honor their members and celebrate the season. During the event, several were given the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin as well as a 50-year Commemoration pin for service, valor and sacrifice available to all military.

Congress passed legislation to recognize, thank and honor United States military veterans who served during the Vietnam War. The United States involvement spanned from 1955-1975 with 58,479 never returning.

Those who did were often met with hostility rather than appreciation as the war was unpopular.

Last year in conjunction with Memorial Day, veterans were honored at a ceremony at Culpeper’s National Cemetery where a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin was given to several dozen veterans.

Those eligible to receive the pin are living United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, and are eligible to receive on lapel pin.

These lapel pins will be presented in a dignified manner to each Vietnam veteran during public events held in their communities by Commemorative Partners. In the rare instance when an honoree cannot attend a public event, the pin may be presented during a private ceremony.

What is the symbolism of the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin?

Eagle – The eagle represents courage, honor, and dedicated service to our nation. As one of the most recognizable and notable American symbols, it is emblazoned with distinction on numerous military insignia.

Blue Circle – The color blue matches the canton of the American flag and signifies vigilance, perseverance, and justice. The circle shape and blue color also match the official seal of the Commemoration.

Laurel Wreath – A time-honored symbol representing victory, integrity, and strength.

Stripes – The stripes behind the eagle represent the American flag.

Stars – the six stars represent the six allies who served, sacrificed, and fought alongside one another: Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea,Thailand, and the United States.

Message – “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You” is embossed on the back, closest to the heart of the wearer. Also, the official name of the Commemoration is included to remind each veteran that this is a national initiative, and this lapel pin is the nation’s lasting memento of thanks.

Becoming a member of Vietnam Veterans of America

Founded in 1978, Vietnam Veterans of America is the only national Vietnam veterans organization congressionally chartered and exclusively dedicated to Vietnam-era veterans and their families.

Their goals are to promote and support the full range of issues important to Vietnam veterans, to create a new identity for this generation of veterans, and to change public perception of Vietnam veterans.

For more information on Vietnam Veterans of America, visit www.vva.org

At the local level

If you’d like to get involved at the local level, Sam Thompson is the President of the Piedmont Area Chapter #752. You can reach him at 540-825-5672 or vva752@comcast.net.