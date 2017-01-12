Real People – Real Stories: Local film crew heads to Florida

By Adam Forster

Special to the Culpeper Times

Things are busy at the studios of Renaissance Women Productions located in Rappahannock County. It’s the culmination of nine months of hard work to produce a compelling TV series, filmed entirely in Virginia. In our culture where death, scandal and bad weather lead the news cycle, this is another example of one of the many really good things that go on in the background almost unnoticed.

Nina May and her very talented crew started production last April on the TV series Daily Bread. It’s a post-apocalyptic drama set in rural Virginia featuring seven millennial women who were filming a cooking show when a solar flare knocks out electricity around the world. Nina chose to use a solar flare as the catalyst to eliminate the political blame game. It wasn’t global warming, aliens, an invading nation or an outbreak of a deadly disease. It is totally out of man’s control, but it is how they deal with it that sets the stage for exciting episodes. The girls split into two factions, the gunnies and the foodies. The gunnies are solely focused on defense and survival, the foodies believe that thriving and rebuilding society is as important as survival.

There are many parallel stories of people who are stranded as either refugees or stragglers and those who have always been prepared for such an event like the preppers. Of course the roving gang and invaders add the intrigue and tension to a very thrilling plot.

Nina calls this show a faith based post-apocalyptic program with hope. To her, all the other productions of this genre are generally very dark, with little in the way of hope or redemption. This positive approach is very much reflected in the cast and crew. They have created a remarkable product, and the first two episodes are completed, having gone through the stages of production like color, sound design and composition.

They have a much more reasonable budget than most Hollywood productions and are able to create an amazing product for a fraction of the traditional costs because they all wear a lot of hats. A great example of this is the statue that set designer Skip Lipman created out of a plastic mannequin and a foam head. It looks just like a 9 foot tall bronze statue, even up close. It cost just over $100 for materials and supplies instead of the tens of thousands that a real statue would cost. And, Skip doubles as an actor, playing the part of Bubba in the prepper camp.

Daily Bread is a family friendly production both in the script and on the set. Production Manager Ron Newcomb always starts the day off with prayer. So whether it’s seven girls dressed to go to a party or 60 preppers locked and loaded and ready for battle there is always the same gentle and happy spirit on set.

At the end of this week, Nina with her production crew and several of the stars will head to Miami, to the NAPTE convention (National Association of Producers and Television Executives) to show off their program and hope to land a buyer for the first Season. It’s a great time to be in their shoes. Netflix has emerged as a heavyweight in not only content delivery but also creation and is causing dramatic changes in the whole entertainment business. The search is underway for new content on every delivery platform.

Daily Bread’s trailer has been viewed more than 73,000 times already. You can view this on their websitewww.dailybreadseries.com or on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dailybreadseries. Also on their page is the show introduction, created by Post Production Supervisor Arel Avellino. It’s absolutely incredible and looks as good as anything on TV right now. The entire opening was produced entirely in-house including the score and the amazing slow motion shots.

Production of Season 2 is right around the corner. If you’d like to be an extra or are interested in learning about television production through their educational program, they would love to hear from you. The best way to contact them is either on their Facebook page or email, info@dailybreadseries.com