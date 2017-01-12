MONEY MATTERS: Some tax refunds delayed

According to an IRS announcement in December, many refunds will be delayed several weeks this year because of a new law and increased safeguards against Identify theft and fraud.

If you claim the earned income tax credit (a benefit for working people with low to moderate income) or the additional child tax credit (a refundable tax credit for parent), you will not see your money until after February 15, 2017 (the standard IRS timing is less than 21 days).

A new law, Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015 (PATH Act) that was enacted Dec. 18, 2015, made several changes to the tax law to benefit taxpayers and their families. It requires the IRS to hold refunds until mid-February in 2017 for people claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

This change begins January 1, 2017 which allows additional time for the IRS to help prevent revenue loss due to identity theft and refund fraud related to fabricated wages and withholdings.

One-third of the EITC-eligible population changes each year based on marital, parental and financial status, and many Americans may not know they qualify for this credit. The IRS allows these individuals to catch up, offering a three-year window for filing federal tax returns. Jackson Hewitt (JH) encourages clients to secure unclaimed EITC by filing past federal tax returns now and avoid losing any unclaimed refunds from as far back as 2013.

To claim the EITC, taxpayers must be employed or self-employed and have a Social Security number. They will need to show proof of having less than $3,350 in investment income and have earned income and adjusted gross income below certain limits.

“Our Tax Pros can also review prior-year returns prepared by you or another tax preparation company at no charge to make sure there aren’t older EITC credits to claim. For some, it can amount to thousands of dollars,” Linda Manson, General Manager of the JH office in Culpeper said. “Although January 27, 2017 is EITC Awareness Day, at Jackson Hewitt we identify clients every day who are eligible for EITC and don’t know it.”