School Board seeks input

The Culpeper County School Board has scheduled a “TAB Time” for the FY’18 budget year for Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, Culpeper, VA.

TAB stands for “Talk about Budget,” when the School Board invites all members of the public to come to an informal session and share ideas or concerns about education needs and the school budget for school year 2017-18. The School Board believes strongly that community input is vital to the budget process. All concerned Culpeper County citizens are encouraged to attend the Jan. 30 “TAB Time.”

ABC stores open for holidays

The upcoming state and national holidays in January will not affect operating times at Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores. Virginia ABC stores will be open normal hours on Lee-Jackson Day, Friday, Jan. 13, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 363 stores—including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location—can be found on the agency’s newly updated website at www.abc.virginia.gov.

Virginians at risk from faulty airbags

Thousands of Virginians have a vehicle under recall for a defective airbag that has caused 11 U.S. deaths and many serious injuries. Nearly 70 million Takata brand airbag inflators in about 42 million vehicles are or will be under recall in the United States by 2019. Over time, the airbag inflators in some vehicles malfunctioned in fluctuating temperatures, moisture and humidity. Even a minor fender bender may cause these airbag inflators to rupture, spraying metal into the vehicle, causing injury or death to drivers and passengers. The recall includes vehicles made by more than a dozen automakers, however, certain Hondas and Acura models pose the most urgent threat with up to a 50-percent chance of rupture. About 1,400 of these vehicles are registered in the Richmond area, 1,500 in Tidewater, and 9,000 in Northern Virginia and Washington D.C., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). All vehicle owners are strongly encouraged to go to Safercar.gov and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check for any recalls. The vehicles that pose the greatest, immediate risk include: 2001-02 Honda Accord, 2001-02 Honda Civic, 2003 Honda Pilot, 2002-03 Acura TL/CL, 2002 Honda Odyssey and 2002 Honda CR-V.