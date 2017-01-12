FEATURED PROPERTY: Welcome to Halcyon

This peaceful and pastoral residence is situated amidst the Rapidan estate area in beautiful Orange County. Designed by the late Thomas W.S. Craven, A.I.A of Johnson, Craven, & Gibson of Charlottesville, this well-appointed residence rests on more than 37 rolling acres that can be especially admired from both the upper and lower gazebos, each offering a unique vantage point of the land. The property is surrounded by mature hardwoods, extensive landscaping, and predominantly open land for cultivation and grazing. Bring the horses! The property boasts a spacious loft barn with 2 box-stalls, tack room, feed room, run-in shed, automatic waterers, and fenced paddock.

Quality and visual appeal are both hallmarks of this home. You will notice the use of Flemish bond bricklaying with grapevine tooling throughout the brick exterior walls and eye-catching basket weave patterned bricks detailing the rear patio. Open the front door and immediately feel welcome; the interior exudes warmth & boasts large proportional rooms to include four working fireplaces. The 9-plus foot ceilings on the first floor, and the 8 foot ceilings on second floor enhance the breathability throughout this sprawling Cape Cod where entertainment and tranquility can both be appreciated at their fullest.

“Halcyon” is in a premiere section of the Piedmont region of Virginia, known for its first-class idyllic beauty and rich history, award winning wineries and distilleries, foxhunting, antiquing, and a multitude of other outdoor recreation with nearby kayak rentals and popular fishing spots. Only 10-minutes to the Town of Orange, 20 minutes to the Town of Culpeper, and an easy commute to Charlottesville, Richmond, and Washington D.C. where daily flights are offered for travel and distinguished public and private schools such as Woodberry Forest and the University of Virginia serve the area. Property located at 21326 River Road in Rapidan.

