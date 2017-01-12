December 2016 Land Transfers

Total: 77

Catalpa District

12/7: Choiniere, Mark J and Wife to Bender, Herman Alfred and Wife; 3.00 acres located at 11432 Dutch Hollow RD, $269,900

12/12: Jenkins, Michael R to Stevener, Craig A and Wife; 5.39 acres located at 11680 Alum Springs RD, $384,000

12/16: Trigon Homes LLC to Baldwin, Jason and Wife; 15.04 acres located at 7123 Laurel Hill LN, $399,945.49

Cedar Mountain District

12/1: Kirk, H Lee JR and Wife to Furlong, Robert A and Wife; 1.17 acres located at 19031 Bleumont CT, $450,000

12/2: Miscellaneous Real Estate Investments Properties LLC to Glascock, Edward Wayne and Wife; 1.18 acres located at 8552 White Shop RD, $459,144

12/12: Elias, Michael J SR and Wife to Abel, Colleen and Husband; 1.80 acres located at 20205 Miller DR, $268,000

12/14: Dellinger, Steve to Willow Run Land Holdings LLC; 2.00 acres located near Old Orange RD, $40,000

12/14: Dellinger, Steve to Turner, Dewey and Wife; 6.90 acres located at 20520 Old Orange RD, $447,500

12/21: Moody, Wendy A and Husband to Burke, Corey and Wife; .14 acres located at 12217 Salt Cedar LN, $289,900

12/21: New Vavin Properties INC to Tyson, Randolph K and Wife; 1.02 acres located at 12007 Martingale CT, $443,000

12/27: Steadman, Wayne Harold and Wife to Rivera, Jose Manuel; .17 acres located at 11926 Field Stone BLVD, $300,000

Cedar Mountain Town District

12/29: Residential Yates LLC to SORIDGE LLC; multiple parcels located near Laurel ST, $600,000

East Fairfax District

12/5: Canland Properties LLC to Machado Funes, Ana E; .13 acres located at 676 Rocky Knoll Arch, $224,500

12/12: Barker, Sara to Hitt, Kimberly M and Husband; .10 acre located at 1867 Cranberry LN, $222,000

12/13: NVR INC to Johnson, Meca and Others; .13 acres located at 1925 Juniper DR, $336,232

12/14: Culpeper Market Place Associates LLC to VA Equities LLC; multiple acreage located near Nalles Mill RD, $11,200,000

12/16: Gravely, Charlotte L to Derby, Mathew C and Wife; .68 acres located at 15217 Prairie CT, $394,000

12/20: Jenkins, Bryan L and Wife to Corvera, Herberth S and Others; .28 acres located at 315 Elmwood DR, $229,000

12/21: Wattley, Stephanie and Husband to Hickling, Timothy D and Wife; Condo located at 1948 Crepe Myrtle LN, $200,000

12/22: Ledbetter, Linda Renee to Fleux, Shane and Other; .30 acres located at 306 E Piedmont ST, $245,000

12/27: Argent Development LLC to Adams, Zackary; .53 acres located at 1210 Meander DR, $237,500

12/28: Little Monkey Head LLC to GET Captive LLC; .85 acres located at 591 Madison RD, $800,000

12/29: K & M Properties LC to Highpoint HP LLC; multiple parcels located in the Highpoint Subdivision, $784,153.84

12/30: Sandoval, Brenda to Hall, Stephanie; Condo located at 2010 Cotton Tail DR, $229,000

Jefferson District

12/5: Virginia Home Buyers LLC to Eisenmann, Tracy; 1.28 acres located at 5417 Ellett LN, $184,300

12/6: Roach, Roger Paul and Other to Hendrick, Wade H and Wife; 1.02 acres located at 17149 Bournbrook LN, $399,900

12/7: Story, Valerie and Others to Clatterbuck, Otis M SR and Others; acreage located in Culpeper & Rappahannock Counties, $110,000

12/8: Trigon Homes LLC to Stanton, Gregory S and Wife; 5.10 acres located at 5159 Black Hill RD, $408,127

12/13: McGuire, Michael A and Wife to Redcay, Chris and Wife; 11.97 acres located at 13293 Beechwood LN, $399,500

12/15: Pease, Robert Paul and Others to Griffith, Charles B; 9.26 acres located near Edward King LN, $130,000

12/21: Klein, Denise C to Fox, Matthew T and Wife; 4.70 acres located at 3211 Holly Springs RD, $372,000

12/22: Coffelt, Jeremy A and Wife to White, Victor and Wife; 2430 Somerset DR, $380,000

12/22: Wilbur, Matthew and Wife to Coffelt, Jeremy A and Wife; 3.65 acres located at 18341 Gaskins LN, $349,900

12/27: Tuttle, Heather D to Cooper, Thaddeaus L and Wife; 7.88 acres located at 5660 Countryside CIR, $390,000

12/27: Thomas, Roy E and Wife to Fox, Thomas M; 1.58 acres located at 1286 Dulin DR, $269,900

12/28: Dewey, Edward Persons and Others to Walser, Joanne Elizabeth; multiple acreage located near Clover Hill RD, $725,000

Salem District

12/5: Brown, Wayne M and Wife to O’Rourke, Chelsea R and Husband; 1.01 acres located at 8181 Kirtley TRL, $299,000

12/6: Weaver, Douglas H to Alfred, Wayne R; 11.21 acres located near Major Brown DR, $120,000

12/15: Tutt, Reva Norman to Jenkins, Michael Lee; multiple acreage located near Sperryville Pike, $475,800

12/15: Jenkins, Patsy J and Other to Underwood, Thomas S; 145.26 acres located at 5122 Hazelmere LN, $655,000

12/19: Galloway, William T and Wife to Glascock, Eric T; 1.53 acres located at 8319 Kirtley TRL, $150,000

12/20: Jenkins, Brenda L to Gengler, John David and Other; 13.79 acres located near James Monroe HWY, $112,500

12/22: Lake, George to Dickson, Ryan L and Wife; 1.52 acres located at 15690 Oakland RD, $179,850

12/30: Pilgrim, David L and Wife to Keiper, Matthew G; 2.00 acres located at 10415 Mountain Run Lake RD, $297,000

Stevensburg District

12/1: Haught, Howard Lewis Estate to Grubb, Daniel and Wife; 10.61 acres located at 16418 Newbys Shop RD, $290,000

12/1: Westenfeld, Darrin G and Wife to Batkins, David L and Wife; 13.42 acres located at 11379 Grey Fox LN, $485,000

12/5: Johnson, John Kent Estate to Eggbornsville Properties LLC; 5.70 acres located at 17062 Auburn RD, $190,000

12/6: Fieldstone Investors LLC to NVR INC; 1.04 acres located Near North Ridge BLVD, $60,000

12/7: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; 1.82 acres located near Gunston Hall PL, $70,000

12/9: Virginia Home Buyers LLC to Stewardson, Tyler E; .50 acres located at 19726 MT Dumpling RD, $220,000

12/13: NVR INC to Williams, Russell and Other; .94 acres located at 15055 North Ridge BLVD, $478,269

12/14: Williams, Yvonne Marie and Other to Erlitz, Kristin; 2.33 acres located at 23062 Maddens Tavern RD, $230,000

12/15: Willow Run CO INC to County of Culpeper; 39.81 acres located near Greenhouse RD, $240,851

12/15: NVR INC to Sutton, Barbara C; .94 acres located at 15043 North Ridge BLVD, $414,578

12/19: Boley, Neil Ray to Troilo, Joseph Anthony JR and Wife; .75 acres located at 19363 Brandy RD, $140,000

12/21: Hennage, William Edison to Oates, Phillippa S and Husband; 4.92 acres located at 20362 Blackjack RD, $480,000

12/22: HSBC Bank USA National Association to Hicks, Brian and Wife; 1.57 acres located at 12401 Rixeyville RD, $95,394

12/22: Pardee & Curtin Realty LLC to Wade, Patrick; 6.69 acres located near Richards Ferry RD, $33,500

12/27: Silva’s Construction Corp to Waly, Hassan M and Wife; 28.39 acres located at 21122 Batna RD, $100,000

12/28: Pardee & Curtin Realty LLC to Greer, Lance; 5.49 acres located near Richards Ferry RD, $29,000

12/29: Pardee & Curtin Realty LLC to Hogan, Craig Scott and Wife; 5.05 acres located near Richards Ferry RD, $26,500

12/29: NVR INC to Morrison, April D and Other; .94 acres located at 15038 North Ridge BLVD, $439,756

12/29: Virginia Home Buyers LLC to Bombach, Ronald and Wife; .50 acres located at 24352 Maddens Tavern RD, $157,450

West Fairfax District

12/1: Quinn, John J JR to Pilgrim, David L and Wife; .30 acres located at 1800 Stoneybrook LN, $300,000

12/2: Hoffman, Christina Kay Scott to Kamens Properties LLC; multiple acreage located near Wayland RD, $118,500

12/6: Beach, Kevin R II to Clore, Susan I C; Condo located at 892 Persimmon PL, $194,000

12/14: Huntley, Lucinda L and Other to Johnson, Marie P; .14 acres located at 420 Greens CT, $275,000

12/15: Clore Family LLC to Updike-Bobbitt, Adrian and Other; 5.65 acres located near Zeuswyn DR, $212,000

12/15: Sanford, Kurtis M and Wife to Ly, Hang G and Other; .22 acres located at 422 Covington ST, $250,000

12/16: Stohlman, Robert A and Wife to Benoit, India; .33 acres located at 223 W Park AVE, $375,000

12/20: Naccarato, Jared T and Wife to Ali, Arif and Wife; .16 acres located at 261 Whitworth DR, $309,900

12/21: Furlong, Robert A and Wife to Snellings, Ronald Edward and Wife; .25 acres located at 912 Fairwood DR, $294,900

12/21: Daniel, Joseph R JR to Jedd LLC; 5.65 acres located near Zeuswyn DR, $190,000

12/27: K & M Properties LC to Lakeview HP LLC; multiple parcels located in the Lakeview Subdivision, $400,000

12/27: Coppage, Patrick and Wife to Thomas, Roy E; .12 acres located at 895 Virginia AVE, $274,900

12/29: Pierce, Walter B III Estate to Watkins, Andria Michelle; .21 acres located 600 Hunters RD, $295,000

12/30: Randall, Jessica to Griffin, Andrea N; .13 acres located at 894 Autumn Ridge RD, $269,900