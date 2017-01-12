CURTAIN CALLS: ‘Titanic:’ The unsinkable musical

The greatest theatre often requires the greatest risks. There’s no statuette for playing it safe. Aware of the challenges but thrilled by the possibilities, composer and lyricist Maury Yeston steamed ahead with writer Peter Stone into unchartered waters. Their destination: a musical version of the Titanic disaster – and the risks were legion.

Everybody knows the story, and no live theatre can compete with Cameron’s movie version on film terms. It would have to be something uniquely theatrical told with an outstanding musical score and tightly controlled focus.

When “Titanic” finally opened on Broadway in 1997, it faced a field of icy reviews and technical difficulties. Gradually the show righted itself, and after 805 performances was nominated for – and won – five Tonys, including Best Musical.

After 105 years, the Titanic disaster still fascinates us. No other maritime disaster has so wide a field of cultists and trivia sharks, for all the elements of a great story are there: Man’s technological hubris, the White Star Line’s ambitions, the crew and passengers’ optimism, heroism and cowardice, and a raft of compounding human errors born of carelessness and over-confidence. Set them afloat on the largest moving object in the world sailing under a moonless sky and colliding with a mammoth iceberg jutting from a glassy calm sea – and a ‘night to remember’ is born.

True to their reputation for staging monumental theatre in a close space, Signature, under the direction of Eric Schaeffer, gives us the full immersion treatment. Surround seating in the Max theatre brings us close enough to the gangplanks soaring overhead to feel that we could get up and board the ship ourselves. Set designer Paul Tate Depoo solves the problem of magnitude and intimacy – the giant themes have room to sprawl before us while the personal moments – the ogling the rich and famous, the dance of lovers, the desperation of the telegraph operator – all find their separate moments and spaces.

But it’s the music that sets this telling apart. The 17-piece orchestra, in full view on its own balcony, accompanies a superb 20-person cast. The music is grandiose but includes “echoes of Elgar and Vaughan Williams mixed with the pennywhistles of the common folk” – a fitting backdrop for the immensity of the new platform from which the designers, builders, and travelers viewed their world – and for the tragedy that awaits them. Opening with “The Launching” in seven parts, the pride of the crew, the awe of the passengers, and the thrill of setting sail on this momentous maiden voyage culminating in “Godspeed Titanic” by the company sets the tone historically as well as theatrically.

The story flows in a familiar arc, and my only less-than enthusiastic note is in the sameness of the songs that illustrate the optimism in the first half of Act I. By the second half, individual stories begin to emerge.

It’s a given – if not a strength – of the material that no one story can lead another. J. Bruce Ismay (Lawrence Redmond) agitates for greater speed; Capt. Smith (Christopher Bloch) expects a grand retirement cruise; William Murdoch (Kevin McAllister) ambitious for rank but unsure of his skills sings “To Be a Captain”. Far below decks, the stokers labor over pits of red fire, while above them, the passengers go about their diversions, business, and love affairs in the first, second, and third class orbits to which they have been assigned.

Notable performances in this stand-out cast include Katie McManus as the young Irish contriver, Katie McGowan; Bobby Smith as Thomas Andrews whose vision encompasses the tireless strivings of humankind “In Every Age”; the silver-throated Tracy Lynn Olivera as second class Alice Beane who wants only to hobnob with the elites and sings “I Have Danced” with her husband Edgar (Russell Sunday); and Nick Lehan in multiple roles, but unforgettable when he plays “Autumn” on the violin. “Autumn”, for Titanic enthusiasts, the ironically signature song of beauty and loss.

Intuitive direction and timing make the moments up to and after collision mesmerizingly taut. What follows in Act II is an immediacy of events that touch on the confusion of crew and awakened passengers as well as a very real triangle of blame between Ismay, Andrews, and Capt. Smith in “The Blame.” And while the historically correct refusal of Ida Strauss to leave her husband (Florence Lacey and John Wolfe) suspends the action with delicately played tenderness in “Still”, floating debris and Amanda Zieve’s lighting create one of the most stunning effects seen on this stage.

Frank Labovitz’s costuming accurately defines the era as well as the positions of the wearers with colors clustered within classes, and Matthew Gardiner’s choreography from waltzing to rag-time is, as always, accessible to the cast and believably reflective of the story’s context.

“Titanic” the musical could easily – and apparently has – been blown off course in some less than professional stagings; there is, after all, a lot that can go wrong. The Signature production is a splendid reinvention, proving once again that in art, it’s not the ‘what’ but the ‘how.’

Maggie Lawrence is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association. She is a retired English and drama teacher.

