CRIME TIME: Law enforcement work collaboratively in ongoing efforts to fight drugs

For Deputy Jose Vazquez it was all in a day’s work.

“I’m used to this sort of thing,” said the 17-year- veteran who recently joined the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. At 10 p.m. Jan. 2 Deputy Vazquez encountered a white Cadillac at a convenience store on Route 211 in Amissville. The car matched the description of a car he had been attempting to locate so that he could serve two warrants on Chasity Henry for possession of heroin and possession of an unauthorized substance while in jail just days earlier.

Deputy Vazquez noticed the vehicle driving in an erratic manner in the parking lot of the convenience store. He followed the vehicle but it sped off. The deputy followed on Route 211 sometimes reaching speeds of 85 mph before coming to a stop at Sturgis Lane. Vazquez approached the stopped car on foot when she sped off.

The deputy jumped back in his cruiser and followed with lights flashing, sometimes reaching speeds of 95 mph. The Cadillac with Vazquez in pursuit crossed into Fauquier County.

The Cadillac turned onto Leeds Manor Road, and then turned onto Old Waterloo Road, then Wilson Road sometimes reaching speeds of 85 mph. The fleeing car blew through a stop sign before finally coming to a stop on Free State Road. It stopped, according to Vazquez, because of a mechanical failure.

The two occupants of the Cadillac bailed from the vehicle. The officer recognized Chasity Henry standing by the rear driver’s side of the stopped car. Running from the passenger door was Michael Neece, again someone the deputy knew from an earlier encounter.

The pair ran to a tree line and split up in the woods. He noticed that Chasity Henry lost her pants and shoes as she fled into the woods. The deputy returned to the car where he found her purse containing among other things, a passport. He had no warrants for Neece and no reason to charge him with anything. At one point another deputy called Neece and told him to come out of the woods – that there was no need for him to run and hide. Neece refused.

While Culpeper and Fauquier Counties conducted a ground search using dogs in the woods searching for Henry, Fauquier received a call from a resident that a woman was in the caller’s home. When deputies responded she ran up the stairs of the house and tried to escape from a second floor window before being apprehended – shoeless, pantless and shirtless.

Vazquez took custody of Henry from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to a hospital where the deputy served her with the two warrants on hand, a warrant for felony eluding and a summons for defective equipment. She is being held without bond.

“The State Police, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, the Fauquier County Dispatch center, all worked in perfect coordination,” Culpeper Sheriff’s Office Captain Bryant Arrington said of the incident. Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins said the help from the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office in the chase and search was “outstanding.”

“I really appreciate the cooperation and assistance from them,” he said.

Vazquez originally encountered Neece and Henry on December 29 just before midnight. The deputy stopped Neece for defective equipment on Monumental Mill Road in the Rixeyville area. Chasity Henry was a passenger in the same Cadillac involved in the chase into Fauquier County days later. The deputy noticed what looked like drug paraphernalia in the car as he was talking to Neece. As a result of the stop Neece and Henry were arrested on drug charges and held in jail.

Both were strip searched before being placed in their jail cells.

At 5:15 a.m. while breakfast was being served to inmates jail personnel found Henry on her bunk with a syringe beside her and her laundry bag tied around her right arm. They woke Henry and asked her about her condition. Upon a secondary strip search they found three small baggies which Henry said contained heroin. They were found near Henry’s anus having been secreted in a body cavity.