CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: All hail the ‘derby queen’

God. Family. Community.

Those were the three tenets taught to Frances Gilmore by her parents Joe and Bootsie from a young age.

Anyone who has encountered the woman lovingly known as Frankie can see the commitment to those three factors in her life. She is devoted to her faith, she cherishes her family and she has made the community a part of that family.

One of the originators of the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby, Gilmore has a passion for the youth of the community, having mentored hundreds through the annual race and the various programs that have grown out of the derby.

It’s for those reasons, and more, that the Culpeper Times chose to honor Frankie as the 2016 Citizen of the Year.

“I’m biased,” her brother and longtime partner in crime Tony Troilo said. “She so involved in everything.”

In addition to her work with the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby, she helps coordinate Toys for Tots, is the Region 8 Coordinator for the International Soap Box Derby, is active with the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department and is treasurer for the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

“Locally she is the derby queen,” Troilo said. “If you want to get something done, call someone who’s busy. And she’s always busy. You want her on your side.”

Troilo recalls how the derby came to be in Culpeper and the pivotal role Frankie played in it. In the fall of 2002, the pair began planning for a way to honor the 50th anniversary of Rosson & Troilo, the business their father and mother started. What better way, they concluded, was to hold a derby in Culpeper. Their father Joe had participated in the derby in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pa. in his youth and spoke fondly of that time.

However, once the two began learning about the derby and the work it entailed, Tony realized that it was too much too soon. They’d have to start the derby the next year.

That was, until his sister changed his mind.

“It was New Year’s Day 2003 when Frankie called,” Tony recalled. “‘We’re going to do the Soap Box Derby,’ she said.”

Yes, Tony said, we’re going to do it in 2004, just like we talked about.

“No, we’re doing it this year,” Frankie declared.

Thus, the Soap Box Derby of Culpeper was born.

“Now we’re a showcase for the derby,” Tony said. “She’s surrounded herself with good people.”

Since 2003 it’s been one first after another for the local derby. In 2007 they were the largest local derby in the world, in 2012 they opened Paul Bates Raceway – a state-of-the-art facility honoring longtime volunteer Paul Bates. The Culpeper derby has been at the forefront of STEM education and the integration between derbies and schools.

“When you talk about the mission of the derby, she epitomizes that,” International Soap Box Derby Vice President Bobby Dinkins said. “She’s so passionate about kids. She really gets the mission of the derby and what it stands for. She is so focused on the mission of the derby and because of that she has had so much success. She has done a wonderful job in Culpeper. It’s one of our top programs in the country.”

She has helped make it one of the premier programs by forging relationships with government officials and volunteers, all with one explicit goal – to help the youth of the region.

“Frankie is a wonderful choice,” Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson said. “She is one of the most energetic and positive people that I have ever met. She has done so much for the youth of our community through the soap box derby. Frankie is also currently involved in the efforts to increase career and technical education opportunities in our schools, among other things. She volunteers much of her time in serving our community, especially our youth.”

Longtime local sports journalist and youth advocate Marshall Conner has worked with Gilmore covering the derby since day one. He has also worked with her as the Kid Central Marketing and Sports Coordinator and helped form the Kid Central STEM summer camp in conjunction with the derby.

“There is one component to any project I’ve ever teamed up with Frankie on—it’s an unwavering dedication to local families and our community,” Conner said. “It’s work rooted in the heart. Frankie teamed up with Kid Central last year on a new STEM program that tied into the Soap Box Derby. Frankie always creates wonderful opportunities that have local kids in mind. Her plans and partnerships always begin and end with a smile and hug. Her heart is in her work.”

At the heart of her heart, is the kids. She’s helped countless drivers over the years, and has helped honor drivers who passed too soon – such as Carol Anne Brown and Andrew Windland.

She is instantly recognizable in the community due to her bubbly personality, whether it’s hitting up sponsors for the derby or for her work with 103.3 WJMA & 95.3 SAM FM as an advertising representative.

“What an remarkable woman, honestly, I am so thankful for the friendship of Frankie Gilmore. From her great work with the Derby to each program she supports in the Culpeper Chamber, her work with the radio – the passion she has for the interwoven community in Culpeper brings advancement and growth,” said Irene Karedis Borys, Cyberbility; Committee Chair Derby; Committee Member, Culpeper Chamber. “Further she is an encourager above all – after each interaction with Friankie, you find yourself feeling you can achieve anything. We in Culpeper are fortunate to have Frankie Gilmore building our community.”

Every year at the beginning of the annual derby, Frankie takes the microphone and gives her annual speech. After 14 years, one would think it would be hard to bring passion to talking about remembering to wear helmets or to stay in lanes, but with each sentence there is an earnest love of what she does.

“She’s someone we’re very blessed to have in the community and I’m blessed to have her as a sister,” Troilo said.

Those three factors – God, family, community – seem simple, but for Frankie, they’re a testament to what is really important in life and how to live a life fulfilled.

Congratulations Frankie, the Culpeper Times is honored to name you as our 2016 Citizen of the Year.

Culpeper Times Past Citizen(s) of the Year

In recognition of those individuals whose outstanding leadership and community service have left an indelible mark upon the history of Culpeper County.

