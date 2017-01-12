‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ delivers for Culpeper area seniors

On behalf of Culpeper Home Instead Senior Care, we would like to thank the community for its overwhelming support of our ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program this holiday season.

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ is a nationwide program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors who may otherwise not have a gift under the tree this Christmas or someone with whom to share the holiday. Since the program began in 2003, it has helped provide nearly 2 million gifts to more than 700,000 seniors, with the help of more than 60,000 volunteers.

Members of our community generously donated hundreds of gifts for 453 seniors through this year’s program – all of which were delivered by volunteers, just in time for Christmas. Many of the gifts were for everyday needs such as clothing, blankets, household items and toiletries.

We would like to especially thank our community partners who helped make this program possible, including Culpeper Human Services, Powell Wellness Center, Culpeper IHOP Restaurant, Culpeper Country Shoppes, Culpeper High School National Honor Society, Culpeper Town Police, Orange High School National Honor Society, Luray High School National Honor Society and the many volunteers who helped deliver the gifts.

A special THANK YOU to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for their never ending support of this program. Over the past several weeks, these organizations have brightened the holidays by bringing both gifts and companionship to seniors in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Page Counties.

Our heartfelt thanks to all those who helped make this Christmas so special for our local seniors in need through ‘Be a Santa to a Senior.’

Gina Mullins

Community Liaison

Home Instead Senior Care

Culpeper