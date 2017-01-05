Soap Box Derby launches STEM-based curriculum

The International Soap Box Derby calls it “edu-tainment.”

For more than 80 years, students have learned about science, technology, engineering and math when racing in the All-American and local soap box derbies, and now the ISBD is offering a curriculum based on those traits through its STEM-based education program.

The curriculum, directed at children in fifth through eighth grades, features five modules that contain activities that engage learners with project based lessons, team building, inquiry based learning, creative problem solving and fun.

“We’re extremely excited and proud of the new curriculum,” said Derby President & CEO Joe Mazur. “The Derby has come a long way over the last several years and this is another piece of the puzzle that adds to the continuing growth of the Derby’s education program. We piloted and tested the modules last year and received positive feedback from educators and students. We made some changes over the last year and feel that we have a great product that can be used inside or outside the classroom using the Soap Box Derby and gravity racing as a tool to give students a fun, STEM-based learning opportunity.”

According to Derby Vice President Bobby Dinkins, the education program started in 2010 in Akron when the derby placed two super stock cars in a school to see how students and teachers would react.

The result was immense interest in the sport and the education that naturally lies in the derby. By 2016, 166 cars were in schools in North East Ohio.

The Piedmont Soap Box Derby, centered in Culpeper at Paul Bates Raceway just off Cherry Hill Road, was a natural progression to serve as a pilot program for the educational program.

“Culpeper was a perfect site for us,” Dinkins said. “It’s one of the top organizations in the country when we picked Culpeper, we knew it has the skill set and the volunteer base. We’ve seen similar growth as we’ve had in Akron.”

The Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby has participated in educational programs the past two years – most notably the Gravity Racing Challenge and the summer camp hosted by Kid Central, but Region 8 Program Coordinator Frankie Gilmore said that this is the first time the derby has been able to provide a curriculum to public and private schools.

“The new curriculum is aligned to Virginia assessed standards of learning and geared towards 5th thru 8th grades, as well as common core for the other states,” Gilmore said. “Ironically, the Soap Box Derby has been teaching children for over 80 years … we’ve re-invented ourselves, and engaged the young learner into their own learning based around the soap box derby. Whether they are learning about history, writing their own short story, or experimenting with friction and gravity … Soap Box Derby makes it fun and engaging! Our goal is to teach them principals of S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts & math) that will form their foundation for life and work skills needed for future success.”

Last year Culpeper County Public Schools had four teams participate in the gravity challenge and have a teams at Culpeper Middle School, Sycamore Park, Pearl Sample and Floyd T. Binns Middle School.

“Teachers who have been sponsors of the teams have felt that it was a good experience for students as they were able to use their 21st century skills of collaborating, communicating, problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity as they built and designed their cars,” said Sue Jenkins, Instructional Specialist Math and Science Specialist Liaison for Culpeper County Public Schools. “The contest also had a component where students could create a mini-car, video, newspaper articles, scrapbook, display board and other curricular connections. It also allowed students the opportunity to apply the mathematical, science, and technology concepts they are learning on a daily basis. It was an excellent STEM-based project.

According to Jenkins, CCPS is not using the ISDB curriculum but have met with Gilmore to examine the materials. Jenkins said the school system is waiting to see a correlation between the ISBD curriculum and Virginia Science, Math, and Technology Standards of Learning.

“We have appreciated the opportunity and support that the local Soap Box Derby has given to Culpeper students,” Jenkins said. “Our community is very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of volunteers who work endless hours to provide these valuable learning experiences for our students.

The curriculum, created by BioMed Science Academy in Rootstown, Ohio, combines all the elements in the modules to give students a fun learning experience.

“The curriculum idea really came from educators who were already involved with our GRC and Mini Car programs,” Dinkins said. “They told us that Soap Box Derby was a great hands-on learning tool for their students and they wanted more.”

The modules focus on developing STEM competencies such as prototyping, research, critical thinking, problem solving, communication, collaboration and teamwork.

The development of the curriculum was made possible by funding from the GAR Foundation, County of Summit Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, Cohen Community Foundation, Lehner Family Foundation, Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, George Stevens Fund of the Akron Community Foundation, R.C. Musson & Katherine M. Musson Charitable Foundation and Akrochem Corporation.

Schools can purchase the five modules together or separately and Dinkins stressed that one module is not dependent on the other. Most of the necessary supplies are package with each module.

The modules contain 17 lessons and 21 ½ hours of educational time. Three of the modules include mini cars and as an example, module 2 focuses on what is drag and has students, design, construct and test mini cars.

In the end, it’s about combining fun and education.

“It has to be fun and entertaining,” Dinkins said. “Hands on STEM programs are what a lot of educators are looking for – hands-on learning.”

For more information please go to: /education-program/curriculum.aspx