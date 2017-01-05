Say Cheese, January 5, 2017

NEW YEAR’S DAY BABY. Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center’s first baby of 2017 is a boy, Camdyn Milez Cook. He was born at 5:14 p.m. on January 1 delivered by Dr. Alta DeRoo and weighing in at 7 lbs. 5 ounces and 19 ½ inches long. Parents are Christopher Cook and Amber Oakes of Barboursville, Va. Camdyn will be welcomed home by big brother Jaidyn age five.

CULPEPER YOUTH STEP UP. When Gary Deal won election as the West Fairfax Representative on the Board of Supervisors, one of his goals was to set up a Youth Advisory Board. All youth applicants that will be rising 8th grade through 11th grade are welcome. He is delighted with the first applicants and looks to more joining their ranks. Rising juniors and seniors can apply for the 7-member Youth Advisory Council (YAC) which will lead Culpeper Youth.

Everyone can apply at: www.culpeperyouth.org Pictured (l-r) Terry Hudgen, Lilly Galvin, Joey Galvin, Molly Lukinbill, Zach Dean, Ariana De Los Angeles Moncado Yactayo, Mac Lukinbill, Jamie Clancey (town council) and Gary Deal (board of supervisors).

READY TO ROLL. The Culpeper Business Women installed their officers for 2017. They are ready to make lots of good things happen in 2017. Pictured (l-r): Ginny Koontz, Secretary; Becky Ramsey, Vice President; Tonda Hopkins, President; Tammy Powell, Treasurer; and Pat Martin, Parliamentarian

PARKS PERK. John Barrett who heads up the county’s Parks and Rec Department shared good news at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Grant funds in the amount of $2,500 have been received from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (Culpeper Foundation Fund Grant). Their director Jane Wilson did the honors.