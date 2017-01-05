Me and Martha at the library

Join the Friends of the Culpeper County Library as they proudly sponsor Me & Martha on Saturday evening, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Library’s meeting room. They bring Shenandoah Valley Music to the world and now to Culpeper. Me & Martha play Americana Rural Roots Mountain Music, which includes American fiddle/banjo traditions, blues, old-time string band, sea shanties, work songs, hillbilly, traditional and classic country, bluegrass, rural swing, and contemporary folk ballads. Using mountain dulcimer, 5-string banjo, autoharp, guitar, Dobro, mandolin and bass fiddle, the duo continues the centuries old music making tradition of taking a little of this and that creating a fusion of whatever musical genres seem to fit effectively to create a fresh approach to the music.

Don is a 5th generation music maker from the Shenandoah Valley and holds a PhD specializing in American Music and Popular Culture. Martha is an early childhood educator with more than 15 years in private and public education. Join us on Jan. 14th to help kick the winter blues away. Library is located at 271 Southgate Shopping Center. Contact Susan Keller at 540-825-8691.

Oak View welcomes new commercial loan officer

Oak View National Bank announced this week they have hired Jeff Sisson as a Commercial Loan Officer. Sisson will be located in Oak View’s office at 450 James Madison Highway, Culpeper, until January 2018.

“The addition of someone of Jeff’s caliber and experience will surely enhance Oak View’s growth objectives, as well as our reputation for excellence in service to our customers and communities. We appreciate Jeff’s confidence in our way of banking and are thrilled to have him join the Oak View family” stated Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman and CEO.

Sisson is initially charged with assisting Justin McFarland, Market Leader, with new business development in the Culpeper community. “Jeff is a welcome addition to the Culpeper office and will be a great fit in the community. I know he will help drive significant loan and deposit growth which is in line with our strategic plan for that area,” said Kevin Lee, President and Chief Credit Officer.

Prior to joining Oak View National Bank, Sisson served in many capacities across his 30 year banking career, including Branch Manager, Commercial Lender, Chief Lending Officer and Senior Fauquier County Executive for The Fauquier Bank. Sisson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Bridgewater College and a Master of Science in Business Administration from Strayer College. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking.

A lifelong resident of Fauquier County, Sisson previously served on the Boards of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce, the Salvation Army, Community Touch and the Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier. He is also past President and Treasurer of the Fauquier Family Shelter and is currently a basketball coach for WSYC of Fauquier County.

Culpeper is a Virginia Main Street Community

Each year, the National Main Street Center and its coordinating program partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach®. This year 21 Virginia Main Street Communities met the rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center to be accredited Main Street America™! Congratulations to:

Abingdon, Altavista, Ashland, Bedford, Berryville, Blackstone, Bristol, Culpeper, Farmville, Franklin, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, Hopewell, Luray, Manassas, Marion, Orange, South Boston, St. Paul, Staunton, and Winchester.

Each local organization’s performance is evaluated annually by Virginia Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, securing an operating budget, tracking programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

In 2015, Virginia’s designated Main Street communities sparked more than $43 million in private investment in their districts. In that time, more than 325 businesses and 850 jobs were created, many of them on the entrepreneurial scale that our downtowns were founded.

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,000 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

Suffering from grief?

Spiritual Care Support Ministries offers Bereavement Support groups Mondays, Jan. 23 – March 27, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Culpeper Hospital. It is a special weekly seminar and support group for people who are grieving the death of someone close to them, a place to meet with other people who are feeling the emotions of grief. You will learn valuable information about recovering from grief and renewing hope for the future from a Faith based perspective. Adults and teens welcome. This is non-denominational and free. Learn more at www.scsm.tv or call Chaplain Liz Danielsen at 540/349-5814 for information and directions.

CT_2017_1-5_Lions Club sight for kids image

Culpeper Lions Clubs support area sight and hearing needs

Most of the citizens of Culpeper County are aware of the primary mission of the International Lions Clubs. That mission is simply to provide financial assistance to citizens in their local area of responsibility with resources required to improve their quality of life regarding sight and or hearing deficiencies.

During calendar year 2016 the three Lions Clubs in Culpeper County provided financial assistance to 188 citizens for assistance in procuring eye examinations, lenses and frames. Ten citizens were provided assistance in the procurement of hearing aids.

This assistance is made possible from the profits from the Mid-Day Lions Sunday Night Bingo and contributions from Club 92 and Dawn. The local loyal patrons of Sunday Night Bingo held at Peppers Grill are the driving force behind much of these donations. Not to be overlooked are the contributions made, especially in the sight area, from the local firms and doctors specializing in eye related deficiencies.

As always we the Local Lions are proud of these contributions made to our citizens. Funds in excess of those used to address the sight and hearing needs of our community are used for various charitable organizations such as the Food Closet, Hospices, school lunch programs, scholarships and the Soap box derby events.

If you’d like to learn more and/or join this group of active volunteers, contact Jimmy Calhoun at kaysailor@aol.com.

Dollar General opens store in Bealeton

Dollar General’s newest store at 4386 Courtney’s Corner Rd in Bealeton is now open. In its new location, Dollar General will offer area residents a convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.

Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening this Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag, among other giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Culpeper’s Dollar General Store is located at 501 Meadowbrook Drive.

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section at www.dollargeneral.com.