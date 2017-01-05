Hiking the Inca Trail: Part II

Ashley Mullins

Editor’s Note: Culpeper adventurer Ashley Mullins shared with our readers her exploits hiking the Appalachian Trail. She hasn’t stopped hiking and we’ve enjoyed sharing her trek to Peru.

It is early October in Peru. Poppins, Porter, and I are hiking our last days on the famed Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. The landscape has changed from sparse, grass-covered mountains to banks of rolling clouds to the thick, warm jungle clinging to craggy peaks. Freddie, our Peruvian guide, had not been exaggerating. The last two days on the Inca trail were the most memorable and well worth the effort.

Day three our group of 12 set out early, hiking straight up yet another mountain pass. Halfway from the top we passed our first pristine Inca ruin. Freddie explained the ruins probably served as a watchtower/wayside for the Inca king and high nobility walking the spiritual trek to Machu Picchu; along the path we were now treading 444 years later. At the top of the pass the world opened up and we were surrounded by an ocean of swirling clouds with the peaks of neighboring mountains breaching the surface. The reason this trek was considered a religious pilgrimage for the Inca had become apparent, the landscape transcended worldly norms. After an adequate amount of view-appreciation was observed we descended the steep pass into the fringes of the jungle. The temperature started to warm up, the number of ruins we passed increased, and plant life started to abound. After lunch the jungle grew even denser along with the crowds. By nightfall we had spent a significant amount of time at multiple scenic Inca sites and had rubbed shoulders with dozens of other hiking groups. We were defiantly close to Machu Picchu and had reached the confluence of the “alternative Inca Trails” and the official Inca Trail. All the hiking groups were housed at a campsite just outside of the famous “Sun Gate,” the sacred trek’s gateway to Machu Picchu.

At 3:30 a.m. the next morning we woke and sleepwalked to the lengthy line queuing up near the Sun Gate. This was one of the few checkpoints along the trail that the Peruvian government runs to ensure all trekkers have permits and certified guides to accompany them through the Sun Gate to Machu Picchu. After waiting in line several hours we began hiking again and the rain started. The sky had apparently decided to cleanse our dirty clothes and souls before entering such sacred sites. Lovely. In the rain the Sun Gate did not live up to its name, but that was alright. Machu Picchu laid merely an hour away at this point and we followed the soggy flow of travelers without complaint.

An hour later our band passed a 30 foot high ceremonial stone and got distracted by a black llama (the sacred kind the Inca preferred to sacrifice). No one really noticed us turn the sharp corner shrouded in clouds. We paused for a moment so our eyes could adjust and for the clouds to roll by. It was a delayed reaction but all at once everyone realized we were overlooking Machu Picchu from an adjacent hillside! Finally we had arrived at one of the New Wonders of the World. Everyone cheered in celebration and snapped necessary photo, while I began to munch on the Peruvian snack brand “Inka Chips” because I find low-grade irony amusing. We entered Machu Picchu together, Freddie gave us an hour long tour, and then everyone continued enjoying the ruins on their own. We watched llamas graze in the courtyard, toured the different temples, and even explored the royal bathroom! Only the Inca kings were important enough to have their own private toilet. The next day we hiked the adjoining mountain, Huayna Picchu, to get a different view of the famous Inca ruins and to see more temples.

On our final bus ride down from Machu Picchu to the neighboring town of Aguas Calientes, I watched the famous site slowly meld back into the landscape above and quickly disappear. This natural camouflage was probably a big reason the invading Spanish never found the site and why it remained so unmarred for centuries. Our adventure was coming to an end. We took the train back to Cuzco then boarded a plane back to the United States. Back to the normal hustle and bustle of working life. Back to the real world with new friends and memories. Back to living like the Inca kings of old with our own private toilets.