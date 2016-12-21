TOWN NEWS: Museum director takes on new position

The Board of Trustees of the Museum of Culpeper History regrets to announce the resignation of their long-time director, Lee Langston Harrison. Harrison will depart the museum in mid-to-late January to take the position of Executive Director at the Reedville Fisherman’s Museum in Reedville, Virginia. Harrison has been director of the Museum of Culpeper History since 2006. In her decade as the museum’s director she has been a driving force greatly expanding their range of exhibits, educational programs, and fundraising efforts. She was also the main architect of the museum’s highly successful move to the historic depot in downtown Culpeper in 2014.

“Hurricane Lee” has been a familiar and cheerful presence in Culpeper and she will be greatly missed. The Board, staff, volunteers, and members of the Museum of Culpeper History all wish her the best as she moves on to the next chapter of her career.

According to the Board, while Lee can never be truly replaced, they are already moving forward with the process of finding the next director. In the meantime, the museum remains open on its normal schedule through the holidays before closing in January as usual to update exhibits.

Lee Langston-Harrison is still in her office and anyone wanting to contact her car do so at 829-1749 or director@culpepermuseum.com.

Holiday hours at the library

During this holiday season, the Culpeper County Library will be open, as usual, except for the following closings:

Saturday, Dec. 24 – closed

Sunday, Dec. 25 – closed

Monday, Dec. 26 – closed

Sunday, Jan. 1 – closed

Monday, Jan. 2 – closed

We will be open on Friday, Dec. 23. (Even though the County of Culpeper offices will be closed.)

For information about this and other programs, please feel free to call the Library at 540.825.8691. The Culpeper County Library’s normal hours of operations are Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays, 1 to 5 pm.