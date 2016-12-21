Team Jordan appreciative for community’s care and support

The members of Team Jordan would like to thank everyone who contributed to our recent fundraiser on December 1, 2016. Team Jordan, in collaboration with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, is a suicide prevention coalition committed to providing resources to those in need of immediate help and to assist survivors with individual or group support.

Because of the generosity of many local businesses and individuals, this latest fundraising effort generated in excess of $18,000 to our outreach efforts to educate our community about reducing the risk of suicide. Your donations of time, monetary gifts, purchase of raffle tickets, and other contributions mean Team Jordan and RRCSB can teach more people how to better recognize someone at risk, to learn where to get help, and to offer the vital support surviving loved ones and friends need. Team Jordan also supports local youth groups working to strengthen children who are vulnerable to pressure, building their confidence and self-worth.

We thank you and commend you for caring. There is nothing greater that one can do than to contribute to a community’s well-being, and your very generous help will certainly be felt by those who need it, when they need it most.

With sincere gratitude and appreciation,

Chris R. Jenkins

Chairperson – Team Jordan