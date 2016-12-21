Say Cheese, Dec. 22, 2016

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA. It was a chilly Saturday morning Dec. 17 for the wreath laying ceremony held at Culpeper’s National Cemetery. This year’s event was sponsored by the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life. The cold and ice gave way to sunshine when the ceremony began at noon.This year, 4,923 wreaths were placed in the Culpeper National Cemetery between the original section and the annex.

Misidentified on the front page of the Dec. 15-21 issue of the Culpeper Times, eight-year old Wekin Gibson traveled from Orange County to attend the Culpeper Chess Club tournament held Dec. 10 at the library. Used to playing against his father, he easily took on the challengers in this ancient strategic game that retains its popularity. He was confident his Santa’s hat would add a festive touch to a serious game. Wekin is no stranger to chess. At Orange County Elementary, he is a member of the Cheetah Chess Club. In the fall, he placed first in the Virginia Scholastic Chess Tournament.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 752 held their Christmas dinner on Dec. 10 at St. Stevens Episcopal Church. Members received from one to three pins commemorating their wartime service during the Vietnam era. Family members assisted with the pinnings. Look for more information about the 50th anniversary pins and Vietnam Veteran Lapel pin on our Salute to Veterans page in the Jan. 12, 2017 issue. Pictured (l-r) Hank Smith, Larry Ranney, Chuck Yeager, Sam Thompson and David Wahl.