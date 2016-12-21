Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Bingo Bucks provide shopping

On Dec. 10, the Culpeper Mid-Day Lions sponsored a shopping spree for 89 third grade students from each of the local elementary schools. These students were selected by the various school counselors based on need.

This year the total amount raised by $8,255.56.

Funds were used by the children to purchase gifts for themselves or their siblings and parents. It was their choice. In addition to the gifts, funds were used to pay for the gift wrapping supplies. Members of the First Christian Church on Ira Hoffman Boulevard volunteered as Santa’s helpers. The children were also provided with a breakfast at Pepper’s Grill where the guest of honor was Santa Claus himself.

Funding for this annual event is provided from the profits generated by their weekly Sunday Night Bingo games held at Pepper’s Grill co-located with the Best Western Motel on Madison Highway. Members of the Lions club along with the employees of Peppers Grill view this event as the highlight of their Christmas season.

Bailey reappointed

Jeff Bailey has been reappointed to the Virginia Fire Services Board for a second four-year term that began in July, 2016. Jeff resides in Brandy Station, Virginia and is currently the Division Chief of Training for the Spotsylvania County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. Jeff is also a life time member and former Chief of the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department in Culpeper County. Jeff is the Chairperson of the Training and Education Committee along with a member of the Burn Building and Policy, Finance and Administration Committees.

Virginia ABC announces holiday hours

The upcoming holidays in December and January will affect operating hours at Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores. On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, stores will close at 6 p.m. More than 50 percent of Virginia ABC stores will open an hour earlier that day to ensure customers have plenty of time to shop for distilled spirits, Virginia made wines and mixers for holiday gatherings. Customers may contact their local store for specific hours. On Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, all stores will be closed. On the day after Christmas, Monday, Dec. 26, stores will close at 6 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, stores will be open normal operating hours. Those hours vary per location. On New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, stores will be open from noon to 6 p.m., which are normal operating hours on Sundays. This marks the first time Virginia ABC stores will be open the first day of the year. The change to store hours came from legislation effective July 1, stating that Virginia ABC retail locations may open an hour earlier on Sundays (noon) and may also be open on New Year’s Day. A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 364 stores—including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location—can be found on the agency’s newly updated website at www.abc.virginia.gov.

Old Rag Master Naturalists offer Basic Training Class in March 2017

Do you love nature, want to learn more about environmental and conservation efforts in Virginia, and share that knowledge through volunteerism? If yes, then consider joining our next basic training class!

Old Rag Master Naturalists are dedicated to outreach, education, and citizen science projects to help conserve and manage natural resources and public land. Training focuses on the ecosystems in the Piedmont and Blue Ridge regions of Virginia.

Classes start on March 17, 2017, and will be held on Friday mornings from 9 a.m. – noon for 14 weeks, in addition to five Saturday field trips. Following training, participants complete 40 hours of volunteer service on approved projects and eight hours of continuing education to become certified. The cost of training and all materials is $140.00. The class size is limited to 15 students.

Visit our website at http://www.oldragmasternaturalists.org or call Roberta Jalbert at 540-407-0552 for more information. The application can be found on our website and can either be filled in and mailed to ORMN c/o Roberta Jalbert, 481 Malvern Drive, Madison, VA 22727 or scanned and emailed to robertaj2008@comcast.net

Additional information on the State-wide Virginia Master Naturalist program can be found at http://www.virginiamasternaturalist.org/

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District updates

Their popular septic system cost share program is now available to all residents of their five counties! Call the main office at 540-825-8591.

Interested in converting lawn to native plants? Funding is available in the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed through the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program. If you’re in the Culpeper SWCD counties, contact Richard Jacobs at richardJ@culpeperswcd.org. If you’re outside the Culpeper District, contact Kevin McLean at kevin.mclean@vaswcd.org.

Winter Rain Barrel Sale! Rain barrels are available for $70 each or $135 for 2 through January.

Their Second Annual Tree Seedling Sale has lower prices and a few new species. They will carry

white dogwood, indigobush, sugar maple, white oak, white pine and American plum. The price is five of one species for $5.

If you live in Greene, Madison or Rappahannock County, there is funding available to address invasive species control. For more information contact Blue Ridge Prism at info@blueridgeprism.org or 434-218-9139.