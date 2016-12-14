‘Thank You’ from Culpeper ‘92 Lions Club

Culpeper ’92 Lions Club held its 11th annual Santa Breakfast on Dec. 3. We wish to thank all who helped to make this a joyful and successful event.

Thank you to our local newspapers, the Star Exponent and The Culpeper Times, Susan Humphreys of CCPS Community Corner newsletter, Culpeper Media Network, Denise Walker for her post, and the many local businesses and churches who displayed our posters. You all helped us to get the word out.

Thank you to Culpeper Presbyterian Church for providing us the lovely space and to their Secretary, Linda Cunningham, for her gracious support.

Thank you to Merchant’s Grocery and Walmart for their generous contributions. And thank you to all who attended our breakfast and added to our funds by purchasing gifts from the Santa Shop, buying breakfast, or simply donating.

A very special thank you to Ray and Helen Peter who were our beautiful, fun, and lovable visitors from the North Pole. The children loved you and their parents have pictures to treasure of their children with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Thank you to Greg Harpine and Kim Lillard of White Dove Studios for bringing their very talented students to perform so superbly: One Voice — Thomas Windsor, Paul Windsor, Damian Masson, Adele Masson, Emma Haught, Olivia Haught, Abby Shrader, Sarah Shrader, Kendra Callahan, Madison Callahan, Cammi Easter, Mikki Easter and Megan Canavan; Praise Team — Beth Whitt, Bruce Jacobs and Tyler Johnson; and students Isabella Amirgholi, Justin Bellusci, Jacob Dawson, Bryce Dutter, Grace Faulk, Sarah Lane, Walker Lutz, Will and Mackenzie Mize, Ethan Mozeleski, Ethan and Ebony Murnock, Samantha Stachitas, Rene Pullin, Tatiana Cozdeba and Tyler Johnson.

We thank two very capable and wonderfully helpful Leos, Leah Wical and Jessany Ventura, and Leo faculty sponsor at EVHS, Chris Bostic, for greeting, serving, and cleaning up with a smile. We couldn’t have done it without these extraordinary, energetic helpers.

Also we thank Kim Jebson and Hannah Adams for face painting, Sarah Adams, Rusty Montgomery, Dolly Brunk, Chloe Geronymaki, Catherine League, Will Adams, Tom Hennaman, David Durr, and our fellow Lions from MidDay, Paul Ward, Chuck and Lynn Garver, for their gracious and much- appreciated help all around, and Dawn Lion Larry Brooks for his help with SPOT vision screenings of 19 children.

And finally, we thank those in the community for coming and being a part of our fun family event. All of the approximately $900 in proceeds will go to Culpeper Manna Ministry. If, inadvertently, we have failed to recognize anyone who assisted before, during or after, we apologize and thank you also for helping to make our event a success.

Sandra Kidwell

Culpeper ’92 Lions Club Santa Breakfast Chair