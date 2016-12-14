Sheriff encourages support for Santa Cop program

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring their annual “Santa Cop” program this Christmas season for some of the county’s neediest children. The event is this Saturday, Dec. 17. With the holiday season upon us, it is the sheriff’s goal to make this Christmas a very special time for all children, especially those that would miss out on the holiday fun due to circumstances beyond their families’ financial control.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Culpeper County Public Schools has selected children whose families have little or no funds for the Christmas holiday. Once the participating children are selected, the parents are contacted for their approval and permission to participate. The children and their parents then submit a detailed Christmas Wish List to Santa Cop. The Wish List is similar to the Angel Tree Program and must contain items wanted as well as those that are needed. The list will then be used by Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office employees and volunteers to purchase the gifts.

This Saturday, the selected children and their parents will meet for a buffet breakfast and visit with Santa before they receive their wrapped presents and a food basket for their families. It is left to the parent’s discretion to explain the origin of the gifts.

This program allows Culpeper deputies to provide a positive officer-child experience. The sheriff is asking you, the citizens and business owners, to help them by sponsoring a child. All contributions are tax-deductible and will go toward the enrichment of the lives of the children of Culpeper County. It’s not too late to contribute.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is very excited about this project. With your help and support, this program will continue to be an annual event that is a huge success.

Contribute online at http://culpepersheriffsoffice.com/community/santacop.html or mail tax-deductible contributions to:

Culpeper Sheriff’s Charitable Fund c/o Captain Bernie Feaganes

14023 Public Safety Court

Culpeper, Virginia 22701

Tax ID# 03-0552031

School system announces administrative changes

The School Board of Culpeper County via the Office of the Division Superintendent announced Monday that as a result of their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 12, action was taken on several administrative personnel recommendations which will become effective January 3, 2017.

The appointment/transfer of Mrs. Sherri Harkness from Principal at Floyd T. Binns Middle School to Coordinator of Alternative Programs – Middle School (TRIER).

The appointment/transfer of Mr. Nathan Bopp from Assistant Principal at Culpeper Middle School to Principal at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.

The appointment/transfer of Mrs. Angela Fiscus from Instructional Technology Resource Teacher (ITRT) at Emerald Hill Elementary School to Administrative Intern at Sycamore Park Elementary School.

As a result of these personnel actions, the school division will be seeking qualified applicants for the following administrative/instructional positions with an effective start date January 3, 2017 or when the positions are filled:

1. Assistant Principal at Culpeper Middle School

2. Instructional Technology Resource Teacher (ITRT) at Emerald Hill Elementary School

Dental funds available

The Culpeper Wellness Foundation is pleased to announce a donation of $25,000 to give local adults without insurance access to dental care. In making this donation Shari Landry, President of the Foundation, noted that, “Dental care for adults without insurance is one of the primary health concerns in our area today. Poor dental care results in poor overall health, can prevent people from employment, and increases the likelihood of social isolation.”

According to the Virginia Oral Health Coalition, 38 percent of adults in Virginia do not have dental insurance. And, 50 percent of adults between the ages of 45 to 64 have lost at least one tooth due to gum disease or tooth decay. Poor oral health is linked to many diseases including diabetes and heart disease.

Services will be provided by the Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic and local dentists who are contributing their time to the project, seeing several patients each month at a reduced rate. The program will cover the costs of fillings and extractions. Because there is such a high need for dental care, the program is not able to pay for preventive services such as cleanings.

These funds will be administered by the Free Clinic of Culpeper and will serve adults who are referred by local human services organizations. Once approved for the program, participants will be connected with a participating dentist.

Access to dental care is something many take for granted. But for those who aren’t able to get care, the consequences are significant. Children who don’t have dental insurance through their families often qualify for state dental plans. By making this gift Culpeper Wellness Foundation hopes to not only bring awareness of the crisis in dental care for adults, but to further its mission to improve health and wellness in our community.

The number of dentists participating in the program is not enough to meet the need. If you are interested in helping by seeing a few patients each month for restorative care, please contact Chris Miller at 540-829-6405 or cmiller@culpeperwellness.org.