Two Additional Arrests Made in Dec. 1 Home Invasion

December 8th Update:

The two persons of interest, Melvin Seay and Alexis Cummings, were both arrested on December 7, 2016 in Prince Georges County, MD. They remain in Prince Georges, MD until an extradition is filed. Both subjects fled the scene in a dark green Honda which has been located as well.

They both were charged with the following:

Attempted Robbery

Burglary with a Deadly Weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Conspiracy to commit burglary with a deadly weapon

Two counts of the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony Abduction

Amber Eley, who is currently being held at the Culpeper County Jail, also received additional charges:

Conspiracy to commit Robbery

Conspiracy to commit burglary with a deadly weapon

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased suspect in the alleged home invasion on Woodland Church Road Dec. 1.

Delonte Jones, 21, from Prince George County, Maryland suffered one gunshot to the abdomen during a struggle with the homeowner at the 14406 Woodland Church Road residence.

The homeowner, whose identity is being withheld at this time, sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

Amber Eley, 18, Orange, is being held on charges of attempted robbery, one count burglary with a deadly weapon, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony all stemming from the home invasion. She remained at the scene while two other persons of interest left the scene in a dark colored sedan.

The homeowner reported that he answered a knock at the door around 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Upon speaking to a woman who asked to come inside the homeowner became suspicious and told her to leave. At that point Jones pushed his way into the home and assaulted the homeowner.

The Culpeper Sheriff’s Office is looking for two persons of interest who were at the scene when the home invasion occurred. Security cameras in the neighborhood have images of the dark colored sedan and of the persons in the car.

THURSDAY 7:30 p.m.

Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7520.

At 6:22 PM the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting at the 14000 block of Woodland Church Road in Culpeper County. Units from the Sheriff’s Office responded where they found an alleged intruder of a private residence shot by the homeowner. The suspect is dead.

The Sheriff’s Office will not release the name of the alleged intruder at this time. The scene is still being processed and the incident is still under investigation. Further updates will be provided once the initial investigation is completed.

As part of the investigation Sheriff’s Deputies canvassed the Woodland Church Road area to determine if any other suspects were in the vicinity. They found none.

Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins has encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540-727- 7520.