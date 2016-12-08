Agewise: Exercise? Who me?

Bonnie Vermillion

If we define ‘exercise’ as doing some movement that is over and beyond what it takes us to accomplish our activities of daily living, then exercise is good for everyone. If someone is any age and healthy, and they want to run a marathon, then they should check with their physician and exercise to meet that goal. If someone is over 60 and has one or multiple chronic conditions, and they don’t want to run a marathon, but do want to be able to carry groceries, drive a car, and continue their hobbies, then they, also, should check with their physician and exercise to meet their goal. One exercise does not fit all, and people usually need more than just one exercise type. Even the frail elderly person can improve their balance and ability to perform activities of daily living when given appropriate functional fitness activities.

Why is it important to ask a physician questions about exercise? The physician is probably going to say enthusiastically for you to exercise, but he/she might want to state specific precautions based on your diagnoses. If you are diabetic, it might be suggested that you change the timing of your meals and medication based on when you plan on exercising. If you have lymphedema, it might be suggested that if you want strength training, it should be done very gradually. If you have arthritis, maybe there would be a discussion on the difference between soreness and pain and the use of isometric exercise. If you are considering a knee, hip, or shoulder replacement, it is often suggested you exercise prior to the surgery to make the recovery easier and quicker. If there is a balance issue, it might be suggested that a person initially exercise in the water instead of land. It may be suggested to take a seated class to maintain or increase stamina and increase lower body strength. The physician might refer the patient to a personal trainer who could show how to use specific equipment or recommend specific group exercise classes. If you interview personal fitness trainers, be sure the trainer has experience working with people with your specific chronic condition(s).

The contact person for Personal Trainers at Powell Wellness Center is Brandy White at 540-829-4789 or bwhite@culpeperwellness.org. The contact person at Gold’s Gym is Chris Welton at 727-2000 or cweltongg@gmail.com. The contact person at Anytime Fitness is Bryan Forsing at 540-317-1142 or culpeperva@anytimefitness.com.

The doing nothing, sedentary style, is what is dangerous to health. Exercise can slow the decline in physical function by preventing further deterioration and, in some instances, by improving the individual’s functional mobility. The goal of an exercise program for older adults with chronic health conditions is not to eliminate the disorder, but to increase the person’s fitness level so they are able to maintain as much physical independence as possible. The benefits of exercise do not always require joining a gym or wellness center although it often is a good place to start. Many exercises can be done at home. Moving to music helps some people exercise effectively. Some people like putting on their favorite music and at their own rhythm, safely move to it. Walking is a good basic exercise. Start with just parking further away from your destination. Progress to taking walks where there are sidewalks or in shopping malls. Many people enjoy walking with someone else. Some people like to exercise with groups. If so, try several different classes and see which makes you feel best. You should be moderately tired after a class or exercise session, but shouldn’t be so fatigued that you need a nap.

If someone has dementia, they should exercise with a companion that can prompt or “cue” exercises. The consistency of positive findings in recent research does highlight that a range of exercise interventions helps the quality of life of the individual with dementia.

A Memory Café event will become a monthly event in Culpeper in the near future. This will provide persons that may have memory loss and their care partners a space for open discussion and activity, reducing the isolation often felt by people with memory loss, their care partners, and families. For more information contact Jessica Miller-Nolan, MSW, LSW at jemiller@alz.org or 434-973-6122 x123. The fourth Tuesday at 4:30pm Caregiver Support group at UVA/Culpeper Hospital Conference room will continue.

The next Alzheimer’s program is at the Culpeper Library is on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on the topic of Activities based on the Connections Program. This event is open to the public and free of charge. No reservations required.

The Culpeper Aging Together/Healthy Culpeper – Senior Adult Committee continues to meet at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of each month at Reformation Lutheran Church. Everyone interested in issues concerning older adults are invited to attend.

Bonnie Vermillion is a trainer, fitness and wellness coach. She serves as the Caregiver Support Group Facilitator and Group Exercise Instructor with Healthy Culpeper.