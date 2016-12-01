From Culpeper to Peru…the trek continues

Ashley Mullins

Editor’s Note: Last year we featured a series of articles by Ashley Mullins, known affectionately on hiking trails as “Stoat.” Her trekking adventures continue and have taken on a global direction…this time to Peru. On a personal note, on a trip to Harper’s Ferry I stopped in at the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and inquired about Ashley as she had told me that she would be an intern there for awhile. The staff spoke highly of her and handed me a brochure that she helped craft. You’ve got to admire her spunk, energy and inspiration. We certainly do.

It is hard to top last year’s adventure on the Appalachian Trail. Hiking another trail for four months straight was not in the cards for Poppins and me this year. There are those pesky things called jobs. The good news is there are other, shorter, trails out there. Throw in some language and cultural barriers for spice and we have an adventure. This year we flew to Peru and hiked the famous Incan Trail to Machu Picchu! The adventures of Poppins and Stoat continue… plus “Porter,” she is new.

Before we headed out for the famous Incan Trail, which requires a slew of permits and a guide, we decided to strike out and hike around the Peruvian Sacred Valley by ourselves. I can hear all the overprotective parents out there cringing. Exploring the mountains on our own really did open our eyes to the real rural culture and heritage of Peru, something that is difficult to get in the larger tourist hubs.

The night before our solo trek we camped at Lares Hot Springs. Located in the northern part of the Sacred Valley the springs require a gut churning, cliff coasting, llama dodging, three hour taxi ride from Cusco, Peru on one-lane backroads. Arriving mostly unscathed we found Lares Hot Spring intriguing because it is a LOCAL vacation destination. Residents from the neighboring villages come here to bathe weekly in the warm waters. Located deep in picturesque mountains, everyone just lines up with their bars of soap and scrubs down in the warm mineral waters spouting from the earth. Most individuals exercised some form of modesty while bathing, except one old woman sitting next to me, much to my surprise.

We set out from Lares Hot Springs at 5:30 a.m., “late” compared to local Peruvian standards. We were walking into basically the unknown, we had a crude map but it mainly was us flagging down passersby, pointing off into the distance, and drastically butchering the name of the next town. People would nod, point, and we would continue on our way. Sometimes we tried asking in Spanish, “How far?” but no one seemed to understand. They would just laugh good-naturedly, point, and repeat the town’s name. We had run into this reaction near the hot springs as well, and started questioning Poppin’s translator credentials. For example, at breakfast we tried asking for eggs, we got coffee instead. Days after our solo trek ended we found out that many people living in rural mountain communities, like the ones we trekked through, speak the indigenous language of the Incas “Quechua.” Most locals do not understand Spanish at all. Our mistake, the coffee was superb.

Backpacking through the rural communities of the Peruvian mountains was remarkable. It felt like we got to see a true part of Peruvian culture that is still mainly unmarred by tourism. One small village we passed through was having a festival which was the main occasion for finding a spouse in that region. Gifts of coca leaves were presented to the new couples as people flocked in from the surrounding mountains. We passed goat herders in the valley, alpacas munching off the side of the path, and sporadic stone huts three miles past the middle of nowhere. You are never truly alone in the mountains of Peru it seemed. When we lost the trail there was a small girl chasing her donkey back to the village as we huffed and puffed in the thinning air. When we would hide to “water a patch of grass,” suddenly a woman appeared, chasing her herd of sheep down the mountain, causing us to quickly jerk up our pants. When we were getting battered by sleet 14,000 feet above sea level in a mountain pass, two young toddlers popped up over the hill next to us and only then did we notice the grass-roofed stone hut 100 yards away.

The Incan trail was remarkable and a full description is coming soon. The few days we spent exploring the Sacred Valley on our own was truly the highlight of the trip for me. The real rural Peru is amazing. Stay smart, stay safe, and have an adventure.

Stoat