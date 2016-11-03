Vote the issues

As president of the Founding Fathers Republican Women (FFRW) of Culpeper, I affirm that the FFRW Executive Board is unanimous in its support of Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump and Vice Presidential Nominee Mike Pence. During the course of the campaign, with all its twists and turns, our support has only become stronger, and we are all working hard for the Trump/Pence ticket.

If the Clintons are back in the White House, the Supreme Court will be dominated by justices who will not uphold many of our rights — such as free speech and the right to bear arms — guaranteed by the Constitution. A Clinton administration will mean: preservation and expansion of Obamacare; higher taxes; higher energy costs; open borders; an underfunded military; more regulation by unelected executive agencies; a stagnant economy; increased deficits; reduced respect for the rule of law; and increased concentration of power at the federal level. The pattern of corruption that we have seen from the Clintons over a period of 30 years will become even more entrenched and widespread at the highest levels of government.

Donald Trump’s contract with America promises to reverse the trends listed above and restore a government that is of, by, and for the people. His is a message of hope that things can change for the better, even for those trapped in areas of high crime, unemployment, poverty and failing schools. His is a message of fair and equal justice under the law, inalienable God-given rights, realization of our full potential as individuals and as a nation, and faithfulness to our founding principles. That message should appeal to women as well as men, Democrats and Independents as well as Republicans. If elected, can he do all that he wants to do in four years? Probably not. The world and our institutions are too complex, but, to us, his vision for this nation—which is consistent with that of the Republican platform—is far superior to that of Hillary Clinton. Not voting or voting for a third-party candidate is essentially a vote for the status quo.

Barbara Kile, President

FFRW Executive Board

Culpeper