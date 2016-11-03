Pardoe’s Perspective: What the presidential election is really about

To say I’m enjoying this presidential race would be an understatement. In a political climate where many Americans are shaking their heads in mock disbelief, I’m openly and enthusiastically embracing this chaos. Why? Because this is the most important political decision we have faced in decades. It’s about the American direction of the next four years in a world of chaos and turmoil. More people than ever are engaged in political conversation. People passionately waste many hours on Facebook attempting to ignorantly sway people’s opinions…despite the fact that this has yet to happen. Both candidates have stirred anger, frustration, and passion. The process is exciting, frightening, and invigorating.

For years members of both political parties have said that the Republican Party needed to change. It turns out, you can’t just write a blank check like that when you ask for change. Starting with Eric Cantor’s triumphant fall from power, the stage was set for a Donald Trump to step into the void and give many Republicans a voice they had long felt had been ignored by their leadership. The rise of Bernie Sanders shows that the Democrats time for turmoil is looming on the horizon…sooner than they care to acknowledge.

The campaigns have laid bare the gory and grotesque details of how political sausage is made. We have come to understand that our press is far from unbiased, that they are attempting to manipulate the entire political process. Thanks to Wikileaks, we have seen the disgusting behavior that seems to hold the American voter in contempt. From the hiring of trouble makers at Trump rallies to manipulating the polls, we have been confirmed what we always suspected about our political leaders.

I won’t try and sway your vote. What I will do is cut through the chaff and lay out the things you really need to consider about these candidates. In many respects, the issues are actually pretty simple. All of the sleight-of-hand about Russia trying to influence our election or women claiming to be groped is just deliberate distractions designed to mislead us all from the real issues.

On jobs. Mr. Trump wants to trash NAFTA and other treaties and level tariffs against Mexico and other countries importing so that it eventually drives companies to bring those jobs back to the United States. Mrs. Clinton wants to keep our treaties in place and maintain the status quo. Trump’s plan will, on the short term, likely raise prices on many products for consumers but long term will compel companies to bring jobs back to the U.S. Mrs. Clinton’s plan ensures that the low priced stuff you buy stays that way.

On immigration. Donald Trump wants to secure the border with a wall and deport those who are here illegally. He also wants to deeply vet Syrian refugees. Mrs. Clinton wants more open borders, amnesty and more Syrian refugees.

On health care. Mrs. Clinton wants to shore up Obamacare and fix the glaring issues. Mr. Trump want to toss it out and replace it with more of a market competition.

On foreign policy. Mrs. Clinton wants to maintain our role in NATO and our other international relationships. Mr. Trump feels the United States is footing the bill for NATO and with other countries defense and is willing to press for changes so that our contribution is more appropriate.

On experience. Mrs. Clinton has been involved with politics for years, she is the epitome of a Washington insider with all that implies. Mr. Trump has been on the political stage for over a year now but is a successful businessman. It is clear he is not a true politician.

On the role of government in your life. Mrs. Clinton maintains that the federal government’s influence in your life needs to be substantial and ever-present. Mr. Trump believes in a smaller federal government and focuses more on state governments and private industry.

On blunders. Mr. Trump has said some things over a decade ago about women that cannot be ignored and are grossly inappropriate. Mrs. Clinton has declared that many of the voters that chose Trump as the Republican candidate were a “basket of deplorables” and were “beyond redemption.” Neither holds the moral high-ground here and both have apologized.

Is Washington D.C. broken? Is it salvageable? This is the essence of what this campaign is about. Congress’s approval ratings for both parties are in the toilet. What we’ve seen in this campaign is that politics is a disgusting and despicable career field where people’s livelihoods are destroyed for personal gain. Ultimately, what we all have to ask ourselves is this – is Washington D.C. and our current government infrastructure hopelessly broken? Does our government need an enema? (figuratively – but in many cases, I’m open to a literal interpretation) If you believe that our current government needs outside help to be changed and fixed – then Mr. Trump is your candidate. If you believe that Washington DC is working just fine or can only be fixed by someone that is part of the system, then Mrs. Clinton is the clear choice.

I have heard numerous people on both sides of the political aisle talk about candidates not being qualified. Our founding fathers set few qualifications to be President – and with good reason. They did so, so that the American people would determine whether a candidate is qualified for the office with their vote – not the media, and certainly not withering old politicians bent on protecting their phony-baloney jobs.

I will exercise my right to vote. Will you?