Making the Kenyan connection

Andrew Suge was born in Kericho County in the country of Kenya. His memories growing up are filled with the aromas of tea and coffee.

Now decades later, living in Culpeper, his plans are to bring some of his native Kenyan heritage home.

First importing fine teas, Culpeper Tea Imports, Suge is making the move to expand his business. Called Suge Foods, he, along with a relatively new team consisting of Tonya Wallace, Rudolph Travers and Chris Morton plan to expand doing wholesale, bulk and import distribution of various food items both domestically and internationally.

Coming directly from the farmers of Kericho County, Kenyan Coffee will arrive ready to be sold wholesale and bulk to coffee roasters, like Starbucks, who will then put their own unique roasting brand on them.

Suge Foods will focus on mainly business to business.

“Due to the numerous requests from other companies who were seeking to get tea and coffee in bulk and at wholesale prices, we made the determination to revise and review our markets.

On the other hand, since we are now SWaM certified in Virginia, we now have the opportunity as well to bid on the eVA system for the Set-Aside bids. This was a door of opportunity; that has allowed us to work with other bulk consumer products and directly with several foods manufacturers and distributors,” remarked Suge who was very excited to welcome a friend and fellow business collaborative Deputy Governor of Kericho County, Kenya Susan Kikwai who had come from Kenya for the announcement.

She spoke to her county’s production of tea and coffee worldwide and of her mission to explore economic opportunities between America and Kenya.

“We are an agricultural county and known for our tea…but the potential for our coffee production is huge.”

By bringing in the beans in their purest state, potential clients like big box stores Costco or Wegmans could take that product and refine it to their own roasting tastes.

Brad Schneider, who was there representing his company which is into renewable energies, sees a future collaboration in Kenya. “This could be an ideal opportunity,” said Schneider. “Rather than large solar panels, we have technology that can capture solar energy on a chip adding more kilowatt hours to Kenyan tea and coffee facilities that are now dependent on electricity or burning fuels to support their factories.”

Bernard Rotich is considered a connoisseur when it comes to tasting tea. For him, it’s about quality of life and quality of food products – all things that he sees happening as Suge Foods expands their reach in the global marketplace. And their offices are here in Culpeper on Davis Street.

To learn more, contact Andrew Suge toll free at 1-877-335-1262 or AndrewS@sugefoods.com