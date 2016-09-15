Behind the Badge: Night patrol fuels this officer’s desire to make a difference

He still has the 1967 Mustang he drove in high school — and raced. And, he still leaves rubber on the pavement at a local race track from time to time — though less so than in the past.

But big automotive dreams seem to fuel the young officer. At the end of the interview he climbed into a monster truck more suited for a major construction site than an on road vehicle.

“I like my trucks,” he explained with a grin.

Satterfield likes auto mechanics. It came early in his life. His dad a pilot, his mother a flight attendant for Pan Am, Satterfield learned he could not follow the family tradition of taking to the air. He had Type-1 diabetes. But that didn’t stop him from feeding the need for speed. He played hockey in high school, built and raced cars with his father, and later took on auto mechanics.

The roughhewn officer grew up in Denver and after high school worked at the Coors Brewery in Golden. That lasted until the Great Recession when his job disappeared in 2009. So he picked up and moved to Culpeper where his mother and father lived.

While managing the local Rite-Aid Satterfield took courses at Germanna Community College. It was there he meet former Police Captain Rick Pinksaw. The two talked about policing and it was just a matter of time before Satterfield found what now seems to be a life calling.

He joined the Culpeper Police Department in 2013 working Patrol. The same position he loves today.

“Every day is different,” he says of the job, “you never know what you are going to get.” For Satterfield, night patrol offers its own attraction over and above being a police officer, or as he puts it there are “less fraud” complaints at night.

Night shift on Patrol runs from six at night to six in the morning. It’s a dynamic environment but one that he approaches with the sense of being more a watchman protecting public safety than “writing arrest warrants.”

“Making an arrest is not always the solution,” he said. “Communication is the key.”

“I’d rather change a life rather than the night.” Meaning his goal is to fix lives not just the immediate temporary problem – if possible.

“Matt is a talented young officer. He truly cares about those he serves,” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said. “I predict he will have a long and rewarding career in law enforcement.”

Matt Satterfield

Culpeper Police Patrol Officer

Age: 28

Education: Auto Mechanic Trade school

Hobbies: motorcycles, building race cars, shooting.