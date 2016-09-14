BREAKING NEWS: State Theatre suspends operations

The Culpeper Times received a letter from the State Theatre Foundation Board of Directors this morning announcing the theatre has suspended operations effective immediately. Below is the statement from the board. An updated story will follow later in the day. Stay with Culpepertimes.com for additional information.

Dear Culpeper Community,

It is with great sadness that the State Theatre Foundation Board of Directors announce that we will be suspending our operations of the theatre until further notice. Any and all events scheduled after September 12th are cancelled. All tickets purchased for fall events will be refunded.

We had hoped that with the changes in staffing, our new direction of diverse programming, and our community partnerships and educational outreach that we would be able to create renewed interest for the community and the region to provide the contributed income necessary to sustain operations. Unfortunately, while we saw a trend of positive results, we fell short of our fundraising goals to keep us moving forward.

We would like to commend our Executive Director, Steven Barker, and the diligent staff and volunteers for all their hard work to keep the theatre operational. In addition, we would like to thank all of the donors who have given to the State Theatre Foundation from conception and construction through sponsorships and memberships. We are truly appreciative of your faith in us.

In the coming months, the State Theatre Foundation Board of Directors will take the appropriate steps to decide how to move forward. We promise to diligently work to decide the best course of action for the facility, the foundation, and the community.

Sincerely,

The State Theatre Foundation Board of Directors