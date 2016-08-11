Swing Low: Hist-Horror-cal Film tackles slavery and race

State Theatre Executive Director Steven Barker is bringing something new and different to the State Theatre with a brand new film festival.

Barker wants to celebrate the finest in true genre cinema. He worked with Nathan Ludwig, festival director, looking for filmmakers to offer their best features, shorts, music videos and screenplays in the categories of horror, action/adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, martial arts, exploitation, grindhouse, international, experimental and more.

GenreBlast is a festival for filmmakers, by filmmakers. The festival aims to be a party for filmmakers and film lovers that will strive to become one of the best new independent film festivals around.

Rather than dingy hotel conference rooms, filmmakers can screen their films in style at the newly remodeled theatre.

“We are LGBTQ friendly and love diversity in our crazy, whacked-out genre cinema,” says Ludwig, GenreBlast director,.

Just one of many films selected to be shown is a film called SWING LOW by first time filmmaker Phil Elam, at the upcoming GenreBlast Film Festival to be held at the State Theatre from Aug. 19-21.

SWING LOW takes place in the days prior to the Civil War when an extraordinary slave named Samuel battles the confines of slavery. When plantation owner Thompson sets out on a mission of murder, a ride of supernatural terror ensues that tips the scales of justice toward the realm of Revenge.

“SWING LOW is relevant in today’s rampant resurgence of racial intolerance disguised under the guise of suppressed voting rights, ethnic profiling and racial brutality,” said actor and film producer Phil Elam who will be coming to Culpeper for his film’s debut.

“SWING LOW reminds us that situations have not changed much from one century to the next. Regardless of this, SWING LOW shows us that any one person at any moment can make a stand for those for whom justice has been denied,” continued Elam.

SWING LOW has already won a TV Pilot Award and Phil Elam has received Best Actor in a Short

Film at other prestigious film festivals.

“I am now extremely honored and humbled to show SWING LOW at GenreBlast,” says Elam.

Industry veteran Marvin Towns, Jr. immediately agreed to direct SWING LOW based upon the merits of the script. Phil Elam gives Mr. Towns credit for putting together an incredible production team who agreed to work on the film for virtually no money.

“The movie would not be what it is today if it weren’t for Marvin’s belief and incredible ability to bring the screenplay to life.”

Phil Elam is the screenplay author and portrays the lead role of Samuel in SWING LOW.

The buzz on Facebook for SWING LOW has already garnered two nominations for Best Screenplay and Best Song.

“We are beyond excited for both nominations,” says Elam. “I shouted and jumped out of my chair when they were announced. The passion we put into the film from the first idea of the screenplay to recording the final vocal track was such a rewarding journey.”

GenreBlast 2016 will take place Aug.19 – 21 at The State Theatre, 305 S. Main St. in Culpeper. Tickets range from $10 to $40 for the entire festival. For ticket Information (540) 829-0292. For more information about SWING LOW contact pelam0709@comcast.net (248) 821-0709