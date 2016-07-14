Picture perfect living in a postcard setting

It is the majestic beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains that draw people to our part of Virginia. In today’s real estate market homebuyers set their criteria to include features within the home: bedrooms, baths, square footage and the like.

In our area, exterior features can be more important than interior as the natural beauty of Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties all offer many possibilities: mountain views, vistas, water frontage, streams, brooks, wooded, open, or rolling landscapes.

One such property is currently available to purchasers seeking breath taking views of the Blue Ridge; 13170 Will Lane in Boston. Just a few miles west of the historic and quaint town of Culpeper; off Sperryville Pike, you will find a lovely yellow rambler custom built on nearly four acres. The long vistas and views of the mountains are ever changing as the sun rises and sets offering a spectacular show of nature all day long. Walk into the formal living room with charming fireplace, and amble into the large country kitchen that easily flows into a family room with bay window showcasing the premium view.

Three bedrooms and two baths can be closed off with pocket door for easy one level living. Enjoy morning coffee or evening cocktails with friends and family on the generous sun porch while daylight pours in the windowed wall and the mountains live up to their name.

Additionally, head downstairs to a finished basement with fourth bedroom, third bath, and second kitchen used for canning the delicious peaches freshly picked from the orchard out back. Large recreation room, separate workshop/utility room and walk out basement to covered patio allows for a potential in-law-suite or income producing rental. Also featured is side-load 2 car garage, detached shed, mature trees and lovely landscaping.

With the hustle, bustle and stress of living within reach of the Washington DC metro area; this home could be that “getaway” and family needs to rest, relax, and refresh! Of course you’ll want to eventually retire there especially with all that Culpeper and Rappahannock counties have to offer, so perhaps you make this one your #1!

This property lists for only $350,000!

For more information on this home or the area contact EXIT Cornerstone Realty: 540-825-9898 or www.EXITCulpeper.com.