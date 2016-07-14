Marine Corps mentality shapes this deputy’s dedication and heart

In 2003 when America went to war Oliver Brugoto was in one of the first vehicles to cross the Iraqi border.

“I was told we were the third vehicle in,” he explained. The mission: get to the oil wells before Saddam Hussein ordered them set afire. “Then,” Brugoto said, “the march was on.” He and the rest of the Third Battalion, Fifth Marines, battled their way to Baghdad and north to Samarra where the mission was to hold the ground.

It was a long way from the flat rice fields of Arkansas where Brugoto grew up, hacking thorns, picking rocks from the fields and working the farm. Brugoto is quick to point out that his was not the idyllic childhood one might expect from a life on the farm. The home life was “fractured” and the work long and backbreaking from an early age. But it made Brugoto value family all the more — and the lessons learned then define his life today.

The law enforcement bug bit him early. After high school he ended up operating heavy equipment. But in 2000, he decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and a slew of uncles. He joined the Marines.

“I figured it was the toughest branch to join,” he said. Early in his career he was assigned police duty at Camp Pendleton for several months. He liked it. His assignment ended there but he remembered the satisfaction of the job.

By the time he had finished his military career, Brugoto racked up four deployments: Okinawa, Iraq and two deployments to Afghanistan. He finished out as a Rifle Platoon Commander in Quantico. Along the way he found the love of his life at Camp Pendleton, married her after a quick four month romance in 2003, taught at the Marine Combat Training Battalion being meritoriously promoted to Staff Sergeant in 2008, and when he finished out he found himself and his family in a new home in Culpeper.

“We love it,” he said.

Perhaps most important to the tall robust former Marine is spending time with his children. He fishes, “colors a lot of pictures” and takes them on “a lot of tractor rides.”

“I try to make sure I’m the type of parent that they need,” he said of his fathering philosophy. You get the impression early that he wants to be the father he never had and it is prime priority for him.

Brugoto learned the basics of law enforcement during that short stint in Camp Pendleton. When he got out of the service he remembered the satisfaction of the job. He likes people and that is at the heart of his practice of law enforcement.

“I love leaving calls where we can make somebody’s day better.” He says that if you treat people with “dignity and respect” the treatment you get in return is often the same. “People have problems and they need help from time to time,” he said. That’s where Brugoto steps in—a watcher on the wall, a defender of public safety, a help to the wounded and victimized.

“I think he’s a great fit for our office,” Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins said of Brugoto who was recently promoted to Sergeant of a patrol squad. “I’ve been with him on several calls and liked the way he interacts with our citizens.”

The two first met on a field trip for their children.

“He’d been out of the Marines for about six months when we met on that field trip,” Jenkins said. “I always look to hire veterans when possible.”

Once the background investigation was complete Brugoto went right to work at the office. “Oliver is a fine example of the caliber of men and women we have coming out of military service,” Jenkins said.

Oliver Brugoto, 37

Sergeant, Night Shift, Delta Squad

Married: three daughters

Hobbies: family, fishing, hunting, full time college student